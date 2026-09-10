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The IBMA Foundation seeks your input in new survey

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IBMA Foundation

The IBMA Foundation, which bundles funds donated by many contributors to build up and sustain bluegrass music, is undergoing a planning process to guide its work over the next three to five years. That work includes managing a number of scholarships for young artists and industry people, project grants that fund educational, literary, and academic work in the field all over the world, and research into the historical roots of the music.

To bring public comment into this process, the Foundation has drafted a brief survey to request input from the wider bluegrass world. This means professional artists, industry professionals, songwriters, radio programmers, event producers, record labels, fans, semi-pro players, educators, association members and leaders. In short, anyone who cares about the growth and preservation of bluegrass music is asked to please complete the survey.

There are only eight questions, and it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to fill it out online, but the Foundation is very interested in finding out what the larger community of bluegrass lovers think about their work.

Board Chair of the Foundation, Trisha Tubbs, says that “community” is the key word.

“Bluegrass has always been a community-driven music, and we believe our philanthropy should be shaped by that same community. This survey is a chance for anyone who loves this music to help decide what we fund and why. We want to hear from you whether you’re a lifelong picker, a festival volunteer, an industry professional, or someone who just discovered bluegrass last year.”

For those less familiar with the IBMA Foundation, you can read more about their history and mission, their ongoing scholarships and grants, and the many resources they make available by visiting them online.

To take the survey, simple follow this link.

The IBMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity foundation chartered in Tennessee. They thank you for your time.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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