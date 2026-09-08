Your Roots Are Showing conference moves site hotel

Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland’s premier folk, roots, and traditional music conference, has announced a new location for its fifth annual event in February 2027.

The Europa Hotel Belfast will host YRAS next year, its second year in Northern Ireland’s capital after getting started with conferences in Dundalk and Killarney. Discounted rooms for attendees will be offered beginning this week.

The conference was launched by Charlene Sloan and Brendan McCreanor as a gathering place for all those interested in Irish/Celtic music, and the many, many offshoots and genres it has influenced over the centuries. They specifically identify these styles as country, indie, rock, folk, Americana, roots, world, traditional, R&B, contemporary, singer/songwriter, and bluegrass.

Officials YRAS is described as “a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting artists, building global networks, and strengthening the folk, roots, and traditional music community through showcases, education, outreach, and cultural exchange.”

Together with the Europa news, Your Roots Are Showing has announced new partnerships with UPBEAT Europe, Waves Vienna, Wide Days, and WOMEX – Worldwide Music Expo for the 2027 event.

Sloan says that they expect these new partners will help their global outreach.

“These partnerships represent an important next chapter for Your Roots Are Showing. We have always believed that the roots community is global, and these relationships allow us to build meaningful connections between Belfast and the people, festivals, conferences and industry professionals shaping that community around the world.”

McCreanor agrees, expecting big things in future.

“We’re very intentional about the network we’re building. Scotland, continental Europe and the global music industry are all important parts of the future of YRAS. Belfast is the perfect place to bring those communities together, and these partnerships give our artists and delegates new opportunities to connect beyond the conference itself.”

Your Roots Are Showing 2027 is scheduled for February 24-28. Full details can be found online.