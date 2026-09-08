Bluegrass on The Caverns Sessions

Season 15 of the popular PBS program, The Caverns Sessions, begins this week, and once again, bluegrass is on the tasting menu. Known previously as Bluegrass Underground, the name changed as the focus moved away from primarily grassy fare, but it is always part of the music on offer.

The show is filmed in a subterranean concert hall deep underground at The Caverns in Pelham, TN. The wide open space under the earth provides a unique visual and auditory experience, both at the live shows that are recorded for the series, and on television after the fact.

For bluegrass lovers, Season 15 offers three chances to hear some quality music:

September 23 – The Kyle Tuttle Band

October 14 – New Dangerfield

November 25 – Punch Brothers

Each program will air on affiliated PBS TV stations, and then be available for 30 days on PBS online, or via the PBS app.

Be sure to also check the live show schedule online to see the concerts in person long before they make it to television, and enjoy The Caverns underground experience for yourself. Concerts and events are also scheduled above ground on the property.