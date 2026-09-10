Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Good Time To Say Goodbye video from The Sullivan Sisters

Event Details

The Sullivan Sisters

Dark Shadow Recording has produced a music video for the latest single by The Sullivan Sisters, Good Time To Say Goodbye.

The song was written by Soraya Sullivan, who also plays guitar and sings lead on the track, co-written with veteran songsmith Jon Weisberger. Sister Luciya is on banjo.

Producer and label head Stephen Mougin explained how the co-write came about.

“When we started working on their album, I had the privilege of introducing Soraya to a bunch of my songwriter buddies so she could setup some co-writes. It’s really cool to hear the results of those writing appointments coming to life within the sound of their band. This tune is a fun, grassy number about love gone sour, and the narrator has decided to strike the match and let it burn.”

With both sisters still quite young to be finding success in the bluegrass world, as is most of their touring group, having more experienced hands on the team is a big help, bringing their natural talent and determination along with professional guidance.

On that note, both Luciya and Soraya, and their fiddler Finn McGuinness, are currently students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. What a wonderful opportunity that such educational opportunities exist these days for young grassers to expand their horizons.

Soraya says that it was great working with Jon on this one.

“This was one of my first cowrites, and I loved bringing this idea to life writing with Jon Weisberger. This song brings an exciting, defiant energy to our repertoire and gives the band a chance to show off their instrumental skills.”

Rounding out the group are Gabe Zinser on mandolin and Sammy Mougin on bass.

Check out Good Time To Say Goodbye in the performance video they created.

Good Time To Say Goodbye is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Twin Oaks Fall Bluegrass Festival

Lorraine Jordan on Twin Oaks Fall Bluegrass Festival

Read More
Rob McCoury at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Photos from the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Read More
Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook is Down in the Quarter

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook is Down in the Quarter

Read More
Pickin' On Post Malone

Pickin’ On Post Malone – Various Artists

Read More
Olivia Jo

Train To Nowhere from Olivia Jo

Read More
The Bays Mountain Cut-Ups

1916 from The Bays Mountain Cut-Ups

Read More
Claire Lynch

Empty Pair of Shoes — Claire Lynch

Read More
Casey Penn

Another Fast Song from Casey Penn

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!