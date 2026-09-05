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A Mayberry Weekend at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Event Details

The Old Home Place: A Mayberry Weekend

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY will host The Old Home Place: A Mayberry Weekend, November 13-14, in honor of the Dillards and their television alter egos, the Darling Family.

The full schedule of events is yet to be announced, but the event is set to feature musical performances, appearances by several “Friends of Mayberry” (Andy Griffith Show impersonators), opportunities for meet-and-greets, and plenty of stories and memories of Mayberry and the Andy Griffith Show. Rodney Dillard and the Dillards, along with the David Parmley Band, are the featured performers for the weekend.

A special VIP ticket will allow fans several bonus activities in addition to the weekend’s main events. VIPs will enjoy a Saturday morning breakfast with Rodney Dillard, premium seating at the concerts, and a behind-the-scenes conversation with Dillard focused on the museum’s new exhibit about him and the Dillards.

Tickets can be purchased from the Hall of Fame’s website, or by calling 270-926-7891. Reserved seating tickets are $50, while the VIP experience is $100.

The event is sure to be an enjoyable time for anyone who’s ever caught themselves saying, in the words of Briscoe Darling, “Got time to breathe, got time for music!”

For more information, visit the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum online or on Facebook.

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

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