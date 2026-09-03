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Allen Mills family requests help with Celebration of Life

Event Details

Allen Mills

As the number of people planning to honor the late Allen Mills at his Celebration of Life on September 20 swells, his family is asking for assistance in covering the costs of hosting an event capable of accommodating everyone who would like to attend.

So they have set up accounts on Cash App and Venmo to allow well wishers to make donations to help defray the costs.

Allen having been a part of bluegrass professionally since 1973, and among the founding members of the IBMA, there are a great many friends and fans who would like to honor his memory. And his family wants to have a spot for everyone who wishes to do so.

The Celebration of Life will be held September 20 at Atkinson Farms in Danville, VA from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and remember Allen in song.

To make a contribution, simply use the QR codes in the image below, and funds will be transferred to the family.

Allen Mills Celebration of Life

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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