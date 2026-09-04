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Happy 80th to Bob Artis!

Event Details

Bob Artis 80th birthday

Bob Artis with the mandolin stand he received for his 80th birthday – photo © Mitch Meadors

This article is a contribution from Karen Artis, wife of lifelong bluegrass musician Bob Artis, who also wrote the popular 1975 book, Bluegrass. It is prompted by Bob’s recent 80th birthday celebration near their home in Old Pittsburgh, PA.

On Sunday July 26, 2026, Bob Artis turned 80, and what a great day it was! Early that morning he got a surprise message video from friend Becky Buller, along with husband Jeff and daughter Romy, singing him what can only be described as a totally zany rendition of Happy Birthday. That kicked off his big day in a big way, followed by a huge pickin’ picnic with over 175 family, friends, neighbors, fans, and former bandmates gathered together to visit, pick and share memories from a lifetime in bluegrass.

And a lifetime it has been for Bob, playing mandolin professionally for 60 years. From his first band at age 15, The Lonesome Road Ramblers in southern California, to his years in Pittsburgh with Mac Martin & The Dixie Travelers, then fronting the Travelers when Mac stepped aside for a short time, he moved on to The Bluefield Boys and The Dog Run Boys in the late 1970s and 80s. In 2020 when the big COVID shutdown hit, he wrapped up his performing days after 17 years with the popular regional group, The Allegheny Drifters.

With the exception of the Lonesome Road Ramblers, all the bands were represented at the picnic by one or more surviving members – Dixie Travelers’ fiddler Mike Carson and bass player Norm Azinger, Bluefield Boys’ guitar man Mick Martin, Dog Run Boys’ bass player Bernie Cunningham and banjo man Don Shean, plus The Allegheny Drifters’ fiddler Michele Birkby-Vance, banjo man Radford Vance, bass player wife Karen, and guitar/lead singer Bernie Cunningham.

Friends came from all over – Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina – and there was non-stop jamming all day and into the night, with many players mixing it up, moving easily from one group to another. Lifelong friends, Mark Yacovone, John and Wendy Mackin, with their son Jack and grandson Luke, kept the music going with bassist Trish Imbrogno and her partner Pete Flynn on banjo.

Promoters of Ohio’s Mitch & Cindy’s Bluegrass Festival, Mitch Meadors and Cindy Matheson, brought Cindy’s dad, Bob’s old friend Buzz Matheson. Mitch, currently with the Clay Hess Band, played some great stuff on his Loar with Cindy on dobro and Buzz on banjo. Jim, Linda, and Bert of the Cochran Family, honored members of West Virginia’s Country Music Hall of Fame, enjoyed picking pretty much non-stop throughout the day. And Alan Epstein, an early student of Bob’s who in 2002 founded the contemporary Pittsburgh Mandolin Orchestra, traded licks with Jesse Smith, 2021 International Finger Style Guitar World Champion at Winfield.

An especially proud moment for Bob was when his sweet granddaughter Libby, who had just celebrated her 10th birthday on July 24th, summoned up enough courage to join in and strum her ukulele with Grampa in her very first jam session ever.

As one neighbor later told Bob, “it was the nicest, coolest birthday party he had ever been to,” and another said it was “like bluegrass on steroids with music in every corner of the pavilion!”

Exactly the kind of day Bob had hoped it would be – “a true celebration of life” – while still living well and enjoying every minute!

Bob Artis at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Trish Imbrogno on bass jammingBob Artis' his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis wanted lots of icing on his cake at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis' face on party favors at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
The Dog Run Boys - Bernie Cunningham and Don Shean with Bob Artis at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
MacKenzie with Andrew II and Andy, enjoying their pizza, at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis with good friends Alan Epstein and Jesse Smith at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Linda (Cochran) Hamrick, with brothers Jim on guitar and Bert on banjo - the Cochran Family, honored members of West Virginia's Country Music Hall of Fame. Also on guitar (light blue shirt) is "Turbo" Bob Turbanic, Director and Founder of the Wheeling Park High School Bluegrass Band at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Andrew II had a great time making the rounds on a scooter and playing with his new little bluegrass buddy, John Merle Wood at his grandpa's 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis with his old friend and Dixie Travelers bandmate Norm Azinger, who is also the current Musical Director and Leader of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club at Bob's 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Left to right, neighbors Barry Foster, Barb Prosdocimo, Paulette Foster, and Virginia Friend. Barb and Virginia, former longtime neighbors, brought all their kids & grandkids, and Bob really enjoyed seeing them all at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Guitar picking at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Alan Epstein pickin’ with Valerie Wood, little John Merle’s mom at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Photo collage of most of the bands of Bob’s 60 years performing from 1960 to 2020. The small color photo, near the top center, was The Dixie Travelers’ first appearance on Mr. Rogers Neighborhood in the early 70s at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Vic King on banjo, Linda (Cochran) Hamrick on fiddle and brother Jim Cochran pickin’ guitar with Bob at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
More twin fiddles - Jim McLaughlin and Jack Mackin, with Jack’s mom Wendy Mackin on banjo at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
More fun party favors - one-of-a-kind commemorative picks at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Sweet 10-year-old granddaughter Libby, playing ukulele with Grampa & Gramma in her first jam session ever at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Left to right in background - Cindy Matheson, Mitch Meadors, (hidden on bass) Marsha Bosich, Buzz Matheson, Mick Martin, Brad Foust, and Radford Vance. Front & center - Fiddlin’ Ray Bruckman and Michele Birkby-Vance on twin fiddles at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Singing Happy Birthday at Bob Artis' 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis' son and grandson Andrew at his 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis
Bob Artis' old buddy and bandmate from The Bluefield Boys, the always cool guitar man Mick Martin, at Bob's 80th birthday celebration (7/26/26) - photo © Karen Artis

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