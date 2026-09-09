Lorraine Jordan on Twin Oaks Fall Bluegrass Festival

We heard from Lorraine Jordan this morning, who is down in Georgia at the Twin Oaks Fall Bluegrass Festival. She wanted to put in a personal plug for an event that has been running for more than five decades, but has fallen off from its highs.

This year Lorraine jumped in to help out with bookings and marketing to keep this festival fresh, and grow back to where it used to be.

“I remember playing this festival in the early ’90s, and there would be 800 campsites full. Under the shelter there would not be a seat left. You could walk around from jam session to jam session and not get to all of them. It was the good ole days for traditional bluegrass festivals .

So I wanted to jump in and help market and bring in new bands to build that crowd back. I just really miss these type of festivals. This was always one of the biggest in the south, and I know it can be again.

Already, the promoter is telling me the campers have doubled on day two. It’s called the Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival, and it’s a well kept secret, except for the locals. It’s right off of I-95 headed down south to Florida. Thats a hotbed for bluegrass.

I made a nice colorful flyer and put them out all along the southeast at festivals. We did social media and hit our big mailing list, and put flyers out at my coffee house, on our Hwy 40 streaming bluegrass show, and the Friday Night at Lorraine’s Coffee House streaming show.

If you’re looking to hear traditional bands and jam, this is the festival where it’s at. Everyone gets a campsite because there are 800. I’m proud to be a part of this long time, 54-years-running event.

I’m not sure there’s many that have consistently held festivals that long.

Come join us at Twin Oaks Bluegrass Festival in Hobucken, GA this weekend.”

Full details can be found online.