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Photos from the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Event Details

Rob McCoury at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Rob McCoury at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Many thanks to Asheville photographer Bryce LaFoon for sharing these fine images he took at this past weekend’s Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Spring, NC.

We’ll have one more gallery of his photos later this week.

2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Christian Ward with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Heaven McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Rob McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del and Heaven McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Christian Ward with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Rob McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Christian Ward with The Del McCoury Band at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Russ Carson with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Johnny Warren with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Russ Carson with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Johnny Warren with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Shawn Camp with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Russ Carson with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Shawn Camp with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Russ Carson with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Johnny Warren with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ashby Frank with The Earls of Leicester at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Luke Black with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at the 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival - photo © Bryce LaFoon

About the Author

Picture of Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon

Bryce is a music and wedding photographer from Asheville, NC. He covers bluegrass events in the south east including, MerleFest, Earl Scruggs Fest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and Suwannee roots revival. When Bryce isn’t covering events, he spends his time in the North Carolina mountains with his wife and two boys going on little adventures.

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