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The Full Weight of Lonesome from Ashleigh Graham

Event Details

Ashleigh Graham

The Full Weight of Lonesome is the latest release for Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway, just out on Pinecastle Records. It’s another peek at the band’s 2027 full-length project, Graham’s second with the North Carolina label.

This song, written by Mark Brinkman and Mike Richards, is something of a stylistic departure for Ashleigh, who has tended to favor a more light-hearted, good-vibes sort of sound. Here we hear a darker tale, full of heartbreak and loneliness, which Graham delivers with an edgy take.

She’s supported by her bandmates, Jason Fraley on guitar, Steve Wilson on banjo, and Will Potts on bass. Ashleigh sings the lead and plays mandolin, with guest reso-guitar from Matt Leadbetter. They give it a smooth, mid-tempo treatment with plenty of blues overtones.

Check it out.

The Full Weight of Lonesome is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It should be available soon to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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