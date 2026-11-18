Tennessee Twilight from The Backrow Brothers

The Backrow Brothers – photo © Tia Reman

New this week from Gravy Records is the debut release from The Backrow Brothers, i.e., Braxton Rogers and Josh Dean. Newly signed to the label, a subsidiary of Sound Biscuit Records, the “brothers” have chosen the first song they ever wrote together, Tennessee Twilight, as their introduction to the bluegrass world.

The song tells a familiar story of lost love, recalled against an Appalachian sunset with the sounds of the mountain creatures as a soundtrack.

Braxton plays banjo and sings the lead, with Josh on guitar and brother-style harmony vocals, supported by Joshua Gooding on mandolin, Danielle Bishop on fiddle, and Jesse Blue Eads on bass.

Check it out.

Tennessee Twilight is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct and Get It Played.