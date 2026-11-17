Joe Cronick, Wisconsin bluegrass pioneer

This memorial remembrance of Joe Cronick is a contribution from popular Wisconsin bluegrass entertainer Art Stevenson, who leads Art Stevenson & High Water, and hosts the Back To The Country radio program on WORT 89.9 FM in Madison, WI. He also puts on the annual Bluegrass in the Pines festival in Rosholt, WI.

Just two months ago, I had the pleasure of seeing Tuck Pence, Dan Lincoln, Joe Cronick, and their band Yankee Coalition at the Jackpine Jamboree, a central Wisconsin music fest featuring a diverse musical spectrum, including bluegrass. I’ve known Joe Cronick for nearly 50 years, so we hung out backstage after the show; little did I know it would be our last conversation. Joe passed away unexpectedly on November 11.

The first time I saw Joe, he was playing with Yankee Coalition almost 50 years ago at the Great Northern Bluegrass Festival in Mole Lake.

Tuck Pence was the lead singer and guitarist, Dan Lincoln was on banjo and Dobro, and Joe Cronick played mandolin and fiddle. Drums and bass filled out the band, which played country rock and bluegrass favorites, along with original songs. Not long after, I met Joe and found him to be an impressive and versatile musician, ready to pick up the mandolin, guitar, fiddle, banjo, or the upright bass. And sing. And write songs!

In the late 1970s, bluegrass music was just catching on in Northern Wisconsin. As the first notable musicians in the region to play bluegrass, Joe, Dan, and Tuck were pioneers carving out a niche for the music, combining bluegrass, folk, and country rock. In 1976 the first Great Northern Bluegrass Festival at Mole Lake brought Lester Flatt, Doc Watson, Mac Wiseman, Josh Graves, and other national bluegrass acts to Wisconsin’s north country for the first time. As a performer and a spectator, I attended the first four Mole Lake fests and several more in the 1980s and ’90s.

Frequently, national artists like Benny Martin, Vassar Clements, or Mac Wiseman would “hand-pick” local musicians to make up their Mole Lake stage show (Hand-Picked comes up later in Joe’s story!). I had the pleasure of seeing Joe Cronick as a sideman for each of those artists, on multiple occasions over the years. In the 1980s, the Father of Bluegrass, Bill Monroe, was booked at Mole Lake and showed up without a bass player. Joe Cronick became a Blue Grass Boy that day, taking the bass spot.

Joe and his wife Sue became friends with fiddle legend Vassar Clements, who would stay at their home near Tomahawk when he played in the area. I recall a time at the Midsummer Bluegrass Festival in 1992, when two of my band members had to leave early, and the substitutes on our show were Joe Cronick on banjo, and Chubby Wise on fiddle!

Mandolinist Sims Delaney-Potthoff, of acoustic jazz group Harmonious Wail, fondly recalls playing at the Club de Wash in Madison, Wisconsin, in the early 1980s with Vassar Clements on fiddle, Mike Dowling on guitar, and Joe Cronick on banjo and guitar.

In the 1980s, Joe met his wife-to-be Sue Dauck while she was the fiddler, guitarist, and singer of Just Friends, a bluegrass band based in southern Wisconsin. Soon, Joe joined Just Friends, and the band eventually moved north to Tomahawk, where Joe and Sue married and settled down to raise a family. For a while, Joe formed a variety band, Joe Martin & Co. and worked as a sideman in numerous groups, making his living as a home builder and renovator, and by playing music. For years Joe and friends played music on a summer tourist boat, the Wilderness Queen, touring the beautiful Willow Flowage near Tomahawk.

In 2006, Joe and Sue Cronick, along with bassist Robin Clairemore, founded Hand-Picked Bluegrass. As a multi-instrumentalist, Joe took the band’s banjo spot, switching to mandolin when a steady banjo player was available. Sue played fiddle, guitar, and mandolin and gained a reputation as one of the best bluegrass singers in the Midwest.

Due to Joe and Sue’s musical flexibility, they were able to maintain a four-piece band in northern Wisconsin, an area with few available bluegrass musicians. Over the years, Hand-Picked Bluegrass released six CDs, receiving critical acclaim in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine and ample airplay on bluegrass radio programs. Highlights include Sue’s wonderful voice, Joe’s original bluegrass songs, and even fiddle legend Michael Cleveland as a guest artist. They have played at the best bluegrass festivals in Wisconsin and beyond, always keeping a busy performance schedule at clubs and events in northern Wisconsin.

On stage, Joe had a deadpan way of cracking “Dad jokes,” or telling amusing stories about band members; he was always handy with a joke. At bluegrass festivals, Joe was ready to jam after the stage shows were done, staying up until the wee hours of the morning. He always had a song to share or a tune to pick.

In 2020 Robin Clairemore rejoined Hand-Picked Bluegrass after a long absence, adding an exciting dimension to the band’s harmony singing. In recent years, Joe built, played, and sold his hand-crafted Cronick mandolins.

As a side project, in 2023 Joe and Sue released an album of boogie-woogie songs featuring Joe’s songwriting, with the help of old and new friends.

For over 20 years, Hand-Picked Bluegrass provided steady work for young, up-and-coming Wisconsin bluegrass pickers, like banjo whiz Gabe Dettinger. My band mate Bruce R. King played bass with Hand-Picked Bluegrass for several years, and he appears on their records. Bruce has this to say about Joe Cronick and Hand-Picked Bluegrass:

“It’s hard to put into so few words the impact a person can have. My time with Hand-Picked Bluegrass was full not only with musical memories, but also life lessons. While I was away at college, studying and learning, Joe Cronick was busy teaching me things while on stage. If I’ve taken away anything from my time with Joe, it’s that anything is worth it, for the music. An exemplary example of openness, Joe was able to cross all bridges ahead of him, if it meant sharing and cultivating a beautiful moment. Inspiration was found everywhere with Joe, and it was his infectious Cronick spirit that helped me find mine time and time again. To this day many of my best stories are Hand-Picked, and it’s with these memories that I’ll forever think fondly of Joe, my good friend and mentor.”

Rest in peace, Joe.

A Memorial will be held Saturday, November 28th, 2026, at Rodeway Inn & Suites, Tomahawk, WI. Sue Cronick invites musicians to bring their instruments and have a bluegrass jam session.