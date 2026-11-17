2027 Bluegrass Grammy nominees

It’s that time again! The 2027 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced, and with the full list, the all-important Best Bluegrass Album nominees.

The awards cover recordings released between August 31, 2025 and August 28, 2026, and must include greater than 75% new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

And the 2027 nominees are:

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – Rattlin’ Bones

Alison Brown & Steve Martin – Safe, Sensible And Sane

Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women

Billy Strings – So Much For Goodbyes

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam 2

In bluegrass-adjacent Grammy news, Renee Fleming & Béla Fleck are nominated for Best Folk album for The Fiddle and the Drum, as is Brittany Haas for North Node.

The 2027 Grammy Awards telecasts will occur on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The main, star-studded, prime-time program will take place that evening at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney properties. The show most likely to interest bluegrass fans is the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which will happen starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and is typically streamed live online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!