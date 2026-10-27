Sometimes from Shannon Slaughter

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single for Alabama bluegrass singer/songwriter Shannon Slaughter, another from his upcoming Miles Between the Memories album.

Sometimes is a song of faith and humility which Shannon co-wrote, and of which he says…

“Alabama songwriter Larry Leach and I collaborated on this song, and it really speaks to something I know is true in my own life: God is always there, ready to guide us, but so often we get caught up in life and forget to stop and seek Him. The message of this song is a simple reminder that we’re never alone, even when we sometimes forget to turn to Him.

I especially loved the harmonies on this one, and Larry did too!”

Studio support came from Slaughter’s regular band, with Ron Inscore on mandolin, Trevor Watson on banjo, and Cliff Bailey on bass. Additional players include Michael Cleveland on fiddle and Gary Hultman on reso-guitar. Shannon played guitar and sang lead, with Bailey and Slaughter providing those vocal harmonies.

Have a listen.

Sometimes is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.