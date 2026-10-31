Simple Man from Balsam Range

Today, bluegrass powerhouse Balsam Range released its latest single, a bluegrass cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man. Even though the original version was never released as a single, it remains firmly embedded in the memories of many who remember life before cell phones.

Balsam Range’s version embraces the song’s themes and honors its melody while presenting it with a plain Appalachian elegance that beautifully reflects the spirit of the lyrics.

For fans who follow Balsam Range, Stephen Hudson needs no introduction. But for anyone not yet acquainted with the band’s newest member, the current release serves as a powerful showcase for a vocalist whose voice is quickly becoming an integral part of the band’s sound. The song functions as both a tribute to a Southern rock classic, and an impressive introduction to Hudson’s distinctive vocal style and skill as a fiddler.

Those who grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd can’t fail to compare the two versions. Simply put, Skynyrd’s rendition possesses the electrified power to rock a stadium. While Balsam Range’s version is every bit as powerful in its own way, it feels more at home in an intimate setting such as a local pub or on a front porch.

Simple Man was written by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington in 1972, shortly after the deaths of Van Zant’s grandmother and Rossington’s mother. As they reflected on the profound influence both women had on their lives, they drew inspiration from the wisdom and life lessons they had shared. Those memories and reflections became the foundation of the song’s lyrics. Rossington later recalled that the song came together in about an hour, saying, “We just put down in a song what our mama and grandma had said to us. They really wrote it; we just played it.”

Tragically, Ronnie Van Zant lost his life in the 1977 plane crash that also claimed the lives of guitarist Steve Gaines, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, and three others.

Hudson is no stranger to the song. He has been performing it for several years with the band Tugalo Holler. His vocal style brings a plaintive mountain character to the song rather than the Southern rock grit of the original recording. For the listener already familiar with the song, it will be quickly recognized after the first few notes of Caleb Smith’s precise guitar picking. In the first verse, Alan Bibey’s mandolin wanders into the background providing a simple counterpoint to the melody and pulling some unique tones and textures from his instrument.

The song seems a natural fit for a bluegrass treatment. Its lyrics embrace themes common to Appalachian mountain music: faith, family values, and personal integrity. This new cut succeeds by highlighting the song’s storytelling roots. Stripped of electric guitars and keyboards, the listener can focus more closely on the wisdom embedded in the lyrics. The result transforms an arena-sized Southern rock anthem into a reflective, front-porch meditation on life’s enduring values.

Clocking in at just under six minutes, this is not a song for listeners in a hurry. But its length is only part of the story. The pacing is slow and deliberate, and beneath the lyrics there is a great deal happening that is easy to miss on a casual listen. Tim Surrett’s fine dobro work, for example, may not be fully appreciated. The guitar and fiddle take center stage but the other instruments have a strong supporting role. The interplay between the instruments is kept subtly in the background, yet it adds depth to the wistful performance.

As I listened to the band perform the song live at the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival recently, I couldn’t help but wonder if Ronnie Van Zant would have been cheering along with the crowd as he heard his classic tune performed bluegrass style.

Balsam Range bassist Tim Surrett said at the conclusion of the song, “Lynyrd Skynyrd and banjo. If you listen to that and can’t relate to it, you can get out of my truck. I’ve got nothing for you.”

Simple Man from Balsam Range is available from online streaming services, and to radio programmers at Get It Played.