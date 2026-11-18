Two new songs from Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours

Two… two… two songs in one (single)!

Readers of a certain age may recall the reference above from a breath mint commercial that ran during the 1960s and ’70s. Those along in years will also be able to remember when new singles were sold on seven-inch, 45 rpm vinyl records.

Even though labels were generally only pushing one new song, described as the “A side” of the miniature record, a second song was included since the discs were double-sided. In a few cases, songs that had been included as a “B side” went on to become even bigger hits than the intended focus track. Examples include Hound Dog by Elvis Presley in 1956, the B side of Peacock Record’s release of Don’t Be Cruel.

The same thing had happened for Elvis two years earlier when his cut of Bill Monroe’s Blue Moon of Kentucky outshone its A side, That’s All Right.

Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours are bringing the two-sided single back with their latest release on Bonfire Music Group. Instead of just one track, they have chosen two to highlight at the same time, though collectors of 45 rpm records will be disappointed to learn that there won’t be a vinyl version.

The first song is Goodbye Little Darlin’, a Larry Sparks classic from 1972, when you could still buy “45s” at the record store. It’s sung here by Troubadours guitarist Kevin Richardson, with support from bandmates Grindstaff on banjo, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and Kent Blanton on bass.

It’s a fast-moving number that the guys deliver in top form.

Have a listen.

Next up is a new bluegrass gospel song, A Little Goes A Long Long Way, written by Rick Lang and Tim Stafford. It shares a couple of well-known Bible stories, showing how it doesn’t always take a lot to make a big difference.

Stafford says that they did a bang-up job on this one.

“I am thrilled that Daniel Grindstaff & the Uptown Troubadours recorded A Little Goes a Long Long Way, a gospel number Rick Lang and I wrote.

Daniel is one of my favorite people, a fellow East Tennessean and bluegrass veteran, and a powerhouse banjo man. Anytime he and his great group record one of your songs, you know it’s going to turn out top-notch, and this one sure did!”

Both songs are included on Daniel and the Troubadours’ current self-titled album, available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.