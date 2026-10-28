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Self-Titled – Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours

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Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours

Having been a successful sideman for a number of years along with releasing what many consider to be his finest effort, Heroes & Friends in 2024, banjoist Daniel Grindstaff has officially stepped out on his own with his band Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours. The group’s self-titled debut release on Pinecastle Records presents both respect for bluegrass tradition and songs from outside that box.

One such case in the latter category is Angel Dream, which was written and originally recorded by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Tom Petty. The song’s melody lends itself surprisingly well to the bluegrass idiom and serves as a nice introduction to the Uptown Troubadours. Along with Grindstaff on banjo and harmony vocals, the group consists of Kevin Richardson on guitar and lead vocals, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and Kent Blanton on bass. Appearing as guests on this track are Andy Leftwich on mandolin and Shawn Lane on harmony vocals.

The Death of John Henry falls squarely into the traditional category, which is made most clear by the mandolin playing from special guest Marty Stuart. Once again Shawn Lane adds harmony vocals.

Castlerock Turnpike is a banjo tune written by Daniel, its name a reference to the nickname that the King of Bluegrass, Jimmy Martin gave him. This tune will please many of those who have loved Grindstaff’s hard driving approach to the five string. Both he and the Uptown Troubadours as well as mandolinist Jonathan Dillon deliver stout performances on this track.

Danny’s Song will be recognized by anyone who is familiar with the music of Loggins & Messina. Written by Kenny Loggins, this song is another great example of Daniel’s ability to convert a popular song into his own brand of music. Josh Swift adds some fine resophonic guitar to this selection. 

The swing song Corrine, Corrina is a tip of the hat to Daniel’s father Randy Grindstaff, who was not only a banjo player himself, but recorded this song as a member of Carl Story’s Rambling Mountaineers in 1979. The twin fiddles provided here by Derek and Lisa Deakins couldn’t be more perfect. Lisa adds some excellent harmony vocals as well.

With a New Artist of the Year nomination from the IBMA as well as a guest appearance on the Grand Ole Opry among their recent accomplishments, Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours are already making a great impact on the bluegrass world. This debut release gives great evidence of that.

About the Author

Picture of Braeden Paul

Braeden Paul

Braeden Paul has been involved in various capacities of bluegrass music. A Texas native, Paul has been part of several Dallas-based bands as a mandolinist. He also serves on the board of directors of the Southwest Bluegrass Club in Grapevine, TX. As a writer, Braeden has also contributed numerous music reviews to the Bluegrass Society of America Facebook page, and is the co-author of Texas Bluegrass History: High Lonesome on the High Plains.

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