The Connection Key coming from Jimmy Yeary

Forefront Books has announced a January 19, 2027 release for The Connection Key, a new book by country, bluegrass, and gospel songwriter and artist Jimmy Yeary.
Now known as a hit songwriter for Nashville stars, Jimmy got his start in bluegrass music. Singing and sharing his songs, he befriended Ronnie Bowman and the two became close musical compatriots. He also met Sonya Isaacs of The Isaacs when they were both in their teens, and the two eventually married and started a family.
Even while contributing hit songs to artists like Joe Diffie, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and Martina McBride, he found time to write bluegrass as well, with songs recorded by Balsam Range, Dan Tyminski, and Sammy Shelor. Fans of country supergroup Shenandoah will recall that Yeary was called in to replace Marty Raybon during the time that he was back in bluegrass, and Jimmy released a number of bluegrass singles with RBR Entertainment in 2021 and ’22.
He also co-wrote a number of songs with our own Terry Herd, one of which, Outrun The Rain, was recorded by Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, and was named the 2025 IBMA Song of the Year and Collaborative Recording Of The Year.
These days Jimmy is also an in-demand speaker at corporate events where his authentic storytelling inspires audiences of every sort, often talking about what became the topic for The Connection Key. That is, the fact that human connection is the foundation for lasting success.
The book will share many stories from Yeary’s life in music, and how setbacks, struggles, and life experience have shaped him into the man he is, and helps him connect with audiences through songs, as well as in personal appearances.
This sounds like one that will appeal to fans of bluegrass, gospel, and country music who enjoy contemporary biographies.
More information about The Connection Key will be available soon on the official Jimmy Yeary web site.