Low Flying Planes from Caroline Owens

This is a big day for rising bluegrass artist Caroline Owens. Her first album with Billy Blue Records, Low Flying Planes, hits today, as does the title track as a single. We are delighted to share the music video for the song this morning.

Since first showing up in bluegrass a couple of years ago, Owens has charmed audiences both live and on radio with her winning personality, genuine warmth, and her lovely voice, with strong hints of a young Dolly Parton. Just set to turn 24 years old, Caroline has a bright future in the business, and a strong debut with a large independent label could be just the thing to push her up a level.

Winning over fans is one thing; captivating seasoned professionals is another. And our Ms. Owens has truly done both. Rhonda Vincent, the reigning Queen of Bluegrass, had this to say about her:

“The first time I heard Caroline, I could not see the stage; I just heard the voice. It was the very early voice of Dolly, and I think it was even a Dolly song. Now she’s all grown up, writing her own songs, and paving her own path. The voice first caught my attention, but it’s Caroline’s heart, talent, and authenticity that will make her unforgettable.”

Tracks released prior to the album drop have found favor with fans and radio alike, sometimes pure bluegrass, and at other times showing an acoustic country side, but always with that winning Caroline Owens sound.

Owens says that she put a lot of thought into selecting the material for the album, and hopes that it finds approval with listeners.

“Low Flying Planes is a collection of songs that reflect the many sides of life, love, and the bittersweet feeling that comes along with getting to chase your dreams. Each song tells a story that I believe listeners will find a little piece of themselves in. Having spent much of my life on the road, I’ve learned that even when you’re right where you’re meant to be, there will always be people and places you carry with you. This album is a reflection of those experiences, the stories that are woven into our hearts, and the little pieces of home we take wherever life leads us. I’m humbled and honored to introduce this album to the world.”

Here’s a look and listen to Low Flying Planes, the single, written by Bob Minner.

An album release party, open to the public, is scheduled for this evening at The Local in Hendersonville, TN, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Look for Low Flying Planes from popular download and streaming services online.