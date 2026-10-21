 Lafferty Mandolins teams up with David Harvey

Lafferty Mandolins, the house brand of celebrated eight-string retailer The Mandolin Store, has announced a new collaboration with former Gibson Master Luthier David Harvey, and is introducing a pair of new models built with his cooperation today at World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga, TN.
The first is their Mad Monroe model, a replica of the one that started it all, Bill Monroe’s 1923 Lloyd Loar F-5 Gibson. Carefully hand built in China, the finishing, distressing, and set up is being done by David, and each mandolin will have a Harvey-signed label inside, as well as a Bill Monroe signature provided and authenticated by the Monroe family.
The Mad Monroe is made with an aged Italian Spruce top, North American maple back and sides, maple neck, an ebony fingerboard and bridge, and a radiused fingerboard. String spacing is 1 1/8” at the nut, and it ships with Gotoh tuners and a Lafferty tailpiece. It will be offered for $9,999.
Zach Vance of The Mandolin Store tells us that Harvey will have roughly 50-60 hours in each Mad Monroe, and none will leave without his 100% assurance that they are just right.
Also new is a Lafferty Varnish Fern mandolin, based on a Loar ’23, which David will inspect and set up prior to delivery. It also carries a Harvey-signed label, and has similar materials and appointments as the Mad Monroe. The Lafferty Varnish Fern will be offered for $5,999.
Vance has an example of each new model at the Lafferty booth in the World of Bluegrass Exhibit Hall (#56). Mad Monroe #1, and the first four Varnish Ferns, will be on display.
David Harvey will be at the booth as well for anyone interested in learning more about these mandolins, and his collaboration with Lafferty.