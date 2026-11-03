Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Free reso-guitar lessons from Mark Lavengood

Event Details

Mark Lavengood

Mark Lavengood, talented multi-instrumentalist and all-around bluegrass entertainer, is on a mission to make all his online lesson content available for free.

That’s right, the 2012 RockyGrass reso-guitar champion from Grand Rapids, MI has made all 29 video lessons free to view at his Music With Mark web site. This is a passion project for Lavengood, who has found supporters willing to cover the costs of maintaining his instructional efforts, and he plans to soon also make his various lap steel videos free, followed by the ones for mandolin and banjo.

One will need to create a free account on the site, after which the dobro lessons will be visible. These include beginner through advanced content, covering tuning and introductory rolls up through slants, harmonics, and inversions, plus Mark teaching his tune Sliding Rock, part by part.

Anyone who finds the lessons useful is able to offer financial support for the free lesson program, but no contribution is required from any user. It’s just an opportunity to pay it forward a bit for the next new picker, with either one-time or ongoing donations.

Keep an eye on the site to find the steel, banjo, and mandolin lessons at no charge.

Well done Mark!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

AI in bluegrass

World of Bluegrass: Some AI roles in music here to stay

Read More
D'Addario Artist+ Carbon Capo

D’Addario introduces Artist+ Carbon Capo

Read More
Bluegrass University

Bluegrass University from Kentucky at World of Bluegrass

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

AI in bluegrass

World of Bluegrass: Some AI roles in music here to stay

Read More
Bluegrass University

Bluegrass University from Kentucky at World of Bluegrass

Read More
Wayne Henderson Guitars

A celebration of Wayne Henderson’s 1,000th guitar

Read More
Bill Clifton

Bill Clifton passes

Read More
Zach Top

Zach Top helps out Taylor’s Camp in Washington

Read More
Jeff Clair

Jeff Clair named Appalachian Teacher of the Year

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!