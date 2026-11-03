Free reso-guitar lessons from Mark Lavengood

Mark Lavengood, talented multi-instrumentalist and all-around bluegrass entertainer, is on a mission to make all his online lesson content available for free.

That’s right, the 2012 RockyGrass reso-guitar champion from Grand Rapids, MI has made all 29 video lessons free to view at his Music With Mark web site. This is a passion project for Lavengood, who has found supporters willing to cover the costs of maintaining his instructional efforts, and he plans to soon also make his various lap steel videos free, followed by the ones for mandolin and banjo.

One will need to create a free account on the site, after which the dobro lessons will be visible. These include beginner through advanced content, covering tuning and introductory rolls up through slants, harmonics, and inversions, plus Mark teaching his tune Sliding Rock, part by part.

Anyone who finds the lessons useful is able to offer financial support for the free lesson program, but no contribution is required from any user. It’s just an opportunity to pay it forward a bit for the next new picker, with either one-time or ongoing donations.

Keep an eye on the site to find the steel, banjo, and mandolin lessons at no charge.

Well done Mark!