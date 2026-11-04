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Double Course – The New Acoustic Collective

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New Acoustic Collective

In carrying the torch for David Grisman’s Dawg music and Tony Rice’s improvisational stylings, The New Acoustic Collective has delighted audiences in the Bay Area and beyond with their exciting fusion of bluegrass, jazz, and classical music. With ten all-new original instrumentals played in a variety of styles with an assortment of musicians, the group’s latest release, Double Course on Adhyâropa Records is perhaps their most ambitious yet.

The opening piece, Tune For R.M., brings us into some wild instrumental exploration. With guest trumpet player Erik Jekabson lending an incredible texture to this track, The New Acoustic Collective consists of Jason Keiser and Elijah Chen on guitar, and Trevor Gabriel on mandolin. While Ryan Triolo is the group’s regular bassist, guest musician Rodrigo Ruiz is heard playing the instrument on this selection.

Enrique’s Milonga is one of a few tracks to feature mandolinist Thomas Cassell. This beautiful duet between he and the tune’s composer, Jason Keiser, serves as a tribute to the late Argentinian guitar master and David Grisman Quintet member, Enrique Coria. Another duet, Aptos, features Keiser on mandolin and Elijah Chen on guitar. This tune evokes great similarity to the duet of Grisman and Jerry Garcia.

Tomate carries a strong Flamenco flavor and puts bassist Ryan Triolo front and center, while Hayride in Brooklyn is a twelve minute tour de force with a strong leaning towards the music that Tony Rice referred to as Space Grass. This particular selection stands out, not just because of the strong instrumentalism, but also the sheer improvisational mastery each musician possesses. Simply put, it’s awe inspiring.

Admittedly, Double Course will not be everyone’s cup of tea. It might be overwhelming for the listener to process. For those who enjoy different musical flavors executed with great inventiveness, The New Acoustic Collective has given us material to cleanse that palette. 

About the Author

Picture of Braeden Paul

Braeden Paul

Braeden Paul has been involved in various capacities of bluegrass music. A Texas native, Paul has been part of several Dallas-based bands as a mandolinist. He also serves on the board of directors of the Southwest Bluegrass Club in Grapevine, TX. As a writer, Braeden has also contributed numerous music reviews to the Bluegrass Society of America Facebook page, and is the co-author of Texas Bluegrass History: High Lonesome on the High Plains.

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