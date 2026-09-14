Debut Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival report

The Bluegrass Mountaineers at the debut Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The first Remington Ryde Reunion Bluegrass Festival is in the books. It ended with a surprise announcement from promoters Ryen Frankhouser and Larry Efaw. The festival is being renamed as simply the Reunion Bluegrass Festival. There has been some confusion between this new festival and the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival in Centre Hall. Confusion ended!

Friday was kicked off by Traditional Grass – sometimes known as “Ryanless Ryde.” Steve Davy explained the situation: Ryan had booked a gig for Remington Ryde – on his brother’s wedding day! Guess who was the best man?? Steve said the name was coined and the four members played the gig.

Sally Ziesing joined the band for a tune.

Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers played both Friday and Saturday. Larry’s grandson, Chris Wilcox, is singing harmony and some lead. Seventeen-year-old Grace Timmerman sang duets with Larry and also lead. Jacob Johnson is a top-notch Ralph Stanley stylist on banjo.

Remington Ryde – with Ryan front and center – closed out Friday. They did have a special guest on both of their evening sets. Faye Ziesing sang This Little Light of Mine. She is a natural on the stage.

Chase Rider from the Peachy Productions sound crew opened Saturday with a trumpet version of the National Anthem. It took this old veteran back a lot of years. There are numerous excellent versions of the anthem. None can touch the lone sound of the trumpet.

A group of “parking lot” jammers then entertained the crowd with some old bluegrass classics.

The Mountaineers played two sets Saturday. Larry says this group of youngsters has invigorated him and keeps him wanting to entertain.

Remington Ryde played two sets. Their second set had a special moment. Ryan called the veterans in the audience to the front of the stage. These guys were shaking hands with each other. It started something. Members of the audience stood up and began filing by shaking each veteran’s hand. It’s safe to say some tears were shed.

Nothin’ Fancy closed out the festival as only they can. High energy tunes, soulful ballads, and “those” songs – Grandma Bought a Hog and I Met My Baby in the Port-a-John Line. Nothin’ Fancy hosts their 24th festival on “September 17, 18, and 19 at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA.

The Reunion Bluegrass Festival will be held again on September 9, 10, and 11, 2027 at the Mifflin County Youth Park in Reedsville, PA.

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