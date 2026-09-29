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More photos from the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival

Event Details

Walnut Valley Festival

Alex Davis’ banjo once owned by Bill Emerson at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Nicholas Hancock has shared another gallery of photos he took during the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS. He captured many of the scenes of this historic event during its 54th annual running.

Gabe Epstein with Songs From The Road Band at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Shane Hennessy at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Josiah Green jamming at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Shane Hennessy on Stage 2 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ruth Shumway with Songs From The Road Band at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Bulas Instruments from Poland at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
McSpadden dulcimers at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ezekiel Green jamming at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Brandon Green jamming at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Mark Schimick with Songs From The Road Band at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Songs From The Road Band at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ezekiel Green in the mandolin competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sam Wharton with Songs From The Road Band at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
JonPaul Sepulveda playing the S. L. Mossman Proto 012 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Headstock of the S. L. Mossman Proto 012 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ezekiel Green in the mandolin competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alex Hawf in the mandolin competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Audience at the National Mandolin Championship competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Ezekiel Green, 2nd place in the National Mandolin Championship at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
National Mandolin Championship trophies at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Anthony Howell, 1st place in the National Mandolin Championship at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Stage 7 for campers at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Marcel Ardans and JonPaul Sepulveda at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
JonPaul Sepulveda drew number 16 as his playing position in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Silas Powell at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Marcel Ardans and Rob Gourley, documentary filmmakers, talk with Scott and Oscar Caudell at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Silas Powell in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Dennis Wagner in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Rob Gourely, documentary filmmaker, at the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Audience at the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jakob Thomas in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Oscar Caudell in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Andy Hatfield in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sam Schoonover in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Dillon Hodges, 1st place winner in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Nick Norris in the National Flat Pick Guitar competition at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
JonPaul Sepulveda and Alex Davis jamming at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alex Davis jamming at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Food vendor at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Alex Davis' banjo once owned by Bill Emerson at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Stage 1 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The Cody Sisters at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers on Stage 1 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Guitarist JonPaul Sepulveda and fiddler Jackson Earles at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock.jpg
Maddie Cody with The Cody Sisters at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Will Pavilonis with The Cody Sisters at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Megan Cody with The Cody Sisters at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Heather Simmons Cody at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Patriotic spectator at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The Cody Sisters on Stage 3 at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Jackson Earles with The Cody Sisters at the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock.jpg

About the Author

Picture of Nicholas Hancock

Nicholas Hancock

Nicholas Hancock is a former newspaper writer and editor who also played rhythm guitar in The Bluegrass Gentlemen from 1968 through mid-1974. Today, he is retired and enjoying his hobby of photographing bluegrass and other music events.

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