35th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival at Starvy Creek

The Grascals at the 2026 Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival – photo © Charlie Herbst

The weekend of September 17-19, 2026 proved to be chock full of powerful music and memories at Starvy Creek Park in Conway, Missouri. This year marked Starvy Creek’s 35th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival, one of two festivals held at the park each year.

From the moment the festival began on Thursday evening September 17, the excitement for what was to come was palpable among both the artists and the numerous patrons who’s lawn chairs filled almost every square inch of the main stage area. Despite a brief yet heavy rain shower, this did not dampen the energy of the night. Singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley kicked things off with a powerful solo set of his original songs. Following Mosley was the first of several sets from Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers. Based in Franklin, Ohio, Efaw’s music and stage show hearkens back to the bluegrass sound of the 1950s and 1960s. The ultimate highlights were the performances of NewFound Road and Appalachian Road Show, both of which brought incredibly high energy to the stage.

Friday brought us Heartland Xpress, an Oklahoma based band with a strong traditional bluegrass foundation as well as The Mountain Heirs. Based in Bismarck, Arkansas, the group is headed up by Terry and Jennifer Eubanks on mandolin, guitar and vocals, and includes their daughter Emma on bass and vocals, along with Dale Collins on guitar and vocals. With the Eubanks having familial ties to the late Donny Catron of the Tennessee Gentlemen, it was really special to hear songs from his catalogue such as The Lighthouse. At this point, we should mention banjoist J.R. Freeland. Not only did he perform multiple sets throughout the day with the Mountain Heirs, but also played several sets as part of Route 3. Based in Purdy, Missouri, the group treated the audience to many of their original songs and other great material found on their latest releases for Pinecastle Records

Another native Missourian, Bluegrass Hall of Famer, Rodney Dillard, not only presented classic Dillards songs, but intertwined them with captivating stories about his musical journey, as well as behind the scenes tales about the legendary group’s time on The Andy Griffith Show.

Rickey Wasson closed things out that evening with the first of several sets that weekend devoted to the music of his former boss, J.D. Crowe. Wasson was accompanied by a powerful all-star cast consisting of Randy Graham on mandolin and vocals, Matt DeSpain on dobro and vocals, Josh Hymer on banjo and vocals, and Harold Nixon on bass.

Saturday kicked off with an open stage featuring many young talented pickers and singers. They were then followed by Strings of Green, a family band who won the 2026 SPBGMA International Bluegrass Band Championship. With dad Brandon Green anchoring the group on banjo and dobro, the band features sons Josiah on guitar, Zeke on mandolin, and Ezra on bass. Not only did they bring insanely high energy, but also great musical prowess. This is a group you need to be on the lookout for!

Following their set was Casey & the Atta Boys from Clever, Missouri. Headed up by bassist Casey Freeland, the group brought a strong contemporary edge to the festival lineup. Towards the end of their second set, Casey’s fingers were fighting her and she was struggling to play. Harold Nixon graciously stepped up and allowed her to continue singing as he handled the bass duties for the remainder of the show.

The Grascals played two powerful sets of music. With great showmanship and MC work from Jamie Johnson, as well as strong vocal harmonies from Johnson, John Bryan, and Jamie Harper, the band has a renewed sense of enthusiasm that will remind long time fans of their early years as a band when they first burst on the scene.

I dare say the highlight for most of us that weekend was the appearance of bluegrass legend, Doyle Lawson that evening. Coming out of retirement to record and play a few select dates this year, it is clear that Lawson and Quicksilver have not lost a thing. Playing such favorites as That’s How I Can Count On You, Julie Ann, She’s Walking Through My Memory, and On The Sea of Life, among others. Lawson was accompanied by a lineup consisting of Quicksilver alumni Brad Campbell on banjo, Hunter Berry on fiddle, and Josh Swift, on dobro alongside John Meador on guitar and Daniel Salyer on bass, both of whom did an astounding job performing that beloved DL&Q repertoire. Festival promoter Aaron McDaris got to fulfill a dream by performing a couple of songs with Doyle and the band. He also performed several with his former bandmates in the Grascals during the final set of the evening, making for a special end to a really great festival.

If you’ve never been to the Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival in Conway, MO, definitely put it on your list. Not only is the musical lineup stellar, but the atmosphere and hospitality is second to none. Kudos to Aaron and Amy McDaris for hosting another first class event!