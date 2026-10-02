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The Brothers Young booked to perform at The White House

Event Details

The Brothers Young

The Brothers Young, a young bluegrass duo from Roanoke, VA, have received a very special invitation for this holiday season. Their band has been invited to play bluegrass at The White House on December 13, while visitors tour the President’s home and America’s House with all the gala Christmas decorations in place.

Ayden Young, 20 years old, plays banjo, with his younger brother, Blaine, 16, on mandolin. The two started playing together in 2020, and now have a band they tour with, generating a good bit of attention, not only for their strong picking and singing, but also for Blaine’s on-stage antics.

The band is completed with 18-year-old Austin Myers on guitar, and Steve Farmer, the designated “old guy,” on bass. They released a self-titled debut album last year, which has been well received.

Ever since Ayden and Blaine started learning together, they have been working up Christmas songs bluegrass style, initially just to entertain family over the holidays. But now they have a series of Christmas bluegrass shows around the Roanoke area booked for December, in addition to the big one at The White House.

You can find many more examples on their YouTube channel.

So when they saw that the White House staff was seeking applications from all over the country to come and play for the many visitors, they submitted one of these videos. And voila… they were chosen!

The Brothers Young will be playing two 45-minute sets on Sunday, December 13. There is no charge to tour The White House and large crowds come every year during the holidays.

Speaking jointly of this upcoming gig, the brothers say…

“Being chosen to perform at the White House is an incredible honor, and we are excited to represent Roanoke and bluegrass during this special time of year. It’s an incredible opportunity to bring bluegrass to the White House!”

People in the southwest Virginia region should keep an eye on The Brothers Young Facebook page for where they’ll be playing in the area.

Knock ’em dead at The White House, guys!

The Brothers Young

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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