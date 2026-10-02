Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Day 1 at the 2026 Fay Fest in Michigan

Event Details

Fay Fest 2026

Kevin Prater Band at Fay Fest 2026 – photo © Bill Warren

Fay Fest is one of those family festivals that has to be experienced. It is put on by the Smith family on their rural farm in Croswell, Michigan. They are a large family led by Lonnie and Cheryl Smith, and the kids and grand kids all pitch in. 

Thursday night is soup night. This year there were sixteen different chilis/soups to sample. All were excellent! One was Fay’s special recipe. It won!

Proceeds from the soup competition go to Mama’s Missions, a Michigan charity serving the poor and homeless.

Kevin Prater is handling sound duties, along with his band playing all three days.

Dreyden Gordon is the MC.

Dreyden’s band opened the evening in the barn. Rain was in the forecast and there was drizzle throughout the evening. Friday and Saturday promise clear and dry.

The Michigan Bluegrass Band is a new group that plays strong traditional bluegrass. John Coffey, his son-in-law Chad Phelps, and grandson Gavin Conley anchor the band. Charlotte Bluegrass Festival promoter, Wes Pettinger, is helping out this weekend on banjo.

Breakin’ Strings comes to Fay Fest from Maine. Theirs is a high energy show. They will be playing all three days of the show.

The Kevin Prater Band played an impromptu set. Fiddler Eb Saunders earned his supper playing with three bands!

Friday brings The Michigan Bluegrass Band, Harbourtown, Sammy Adkins, Dave Adkins, Tracy Evans, Tyler Gitchel, and Breakin’ Strings to the stage.

Saturday adds Dreyden Gordon to the mix.

Join us for a fun weekend.

Support your local music venues.

Dreyden Gordon & The Ridge Runners at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Dreyden Gordon with The Ridge Runners at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Lee with Dreyden Gordon & The Ridge Runners at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Elijah Boggs with Dreyden Gordon & The Ridge Runners at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
MC Dreyden Gordon at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Eb Saunders at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Michigan Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wes Pettinger with The Michigan Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with The Michigan Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Phelps with The Michigan Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with The Michigan Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Breakin' Strings at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Samples of the soups and chili on offer at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Burtchell with Breakin' Strings at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Sam Acus with Breakin' Strings at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Cliff Gelina with Breakin' Strings at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Eb Saunders with Breakin' Strings at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Fay Fest - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Nancy Nitchie

Nancy Nitchie passes

Read More
Rebecca Frazier

Borderline video from Rebecca Frazier

Read More
Seneca Creek

Tiny Taters from Seneca Creek

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass Festival

Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass Festival celebrates 50 years

Read More
Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival

35th annual Fall Bluegrass Festival at Starvy Creek

Read More
Walnut Valley Festival

More photos from the 2026 Walnut Valley Festival

Read More
Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival

2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival report

Read More
Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival

Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Ohio

Read More
Blazin' Bluegrass

Fall 2026 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!