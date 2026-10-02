Day 1 at the 2026 Fay Fest in Michigan

Kevin Prater Band at Fay Fest 2026 – photo © Bill Warren

Fay Fest is one of those family festivals that has to be experienced. It is put on by the Smith family on their rural farm in Croswell, Michigan. They are a large family led by Lonnie and Cheryl Smith, and the kids and grand kids all pitch in.

Thursday night is soup night. This year there were sixteen different chilis/soups to sample. All were excellent! One was Fay’s special recipe. It won!

Proceeds from the soup competition go to Mama’s Missions, a Michigan charity serving the poor and homeless.

Kevin Prater is handling sound duties, along with his band playing all three days.

Dreyden Gordon is the MC.

Dreyden’s band opened the evening in the barn. Rain was in the forecast and there was drizzle throughout the evening. Friday and Saturday promise clear and dry.

The Michigan Bluegrass Band is a new group that plays strong traditional bluegrass. John Coffey, his son-in-law Chad Phelps, and grandson Gavin Conley anchor the band. Charlotte Bluegrass Festival promoter, Wes Pettinger, is helping out this weekend on banjo.

Breakin’ Strings comes to Fay Fest from Maine. Theirs is a high energy show. They will be playing all three days of the show.

The Kevin Prater Band played an impromptu set. Fiddler Eb Saunders earned his supper playing with three bands!

Friday brings The Michigan Bluegrass Band, Harbourtown, Sammy Adkins, Dave Adkins, Tracy Evans, Tyler Gitchel, and Breakin’ Strings to the stage.

Saturday adds Dreyden Gordon to the mix.

Join us for a fun weekend.

Support your local music venues.