Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass Festival celebrates 50 years

The Salmon Lake Park Bluegrass Festival in Grapeland, TX is preparing to host its 50th annual event later this month. That’s a milestone not many festivals will attain, and they have put together a great lineup of bluegrass entertainers to make this golden anniversary a special one.

Things got started in 1960 when Floyd and Fannie Salmon purchased a 50-acre piece of land in Grapeland, initially with a plan to clear the rough brush and trees to create grazing and watering land for cattle. Floyd did much of that work himself, and it turned out so well that the idea was raised to make the park open to the public. So the lake was drained and cleared, with a sand bottom put in, along with sandy beaches surrounding it, and diving boards and piers installed.

Additionally, the new Salmon Lake Park had 300 camping hookups put in, and the Salmons relocated and renovated several buildings on the property to serve as cabins, stores, and meeting spaces at the park. Once opened, it was immediately popular as a vacation spot in eastern Texas, located between Houston and Dallas.

One day a park visitor suggested to the Salmons that it would a perfect spot for a bluegrass festival, and after some investigation and planning, the first Salmon Lake Bluegrass Festival was hosted at the park over Labor Day of 1976, promoted by Joe Featherston and Floyd Salmon. That first one used a flatbed trailer as the stage, but soon a dedicated stage was built for the festival.

Over the years another event was added, a Gospel Bluegrass Festival in the spring, along with camping and picking weekends occurring throughout the year.

The Salmons are no longer involved, having sold the park in 2020 to David and Leah Powers, who continue to host both festivals each year. Significant improvements were made after the park was flooded in 2021 when a dam burst sent water into the facility, but they were back and ready for that year’s Labor Day festival as if nothing had happened.

Then two years ago, the Powers decided to move the bluegrass festival from Labor Day to later in October, looking to avoid the Texas heat. It paid off, bringing them the largest turnout ever at the park. The 2026 event is scheduled for October 22-24.

Congratulations to the Salmons and the Powerses, and best of luck in Grapeland for another 50 years of bluegrass!