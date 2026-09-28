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2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival report

Event Details

Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival

Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Friday at Van Wert kicked off with one of Ohio’s favorite bluegrass bands, Ottawa County. They also opened Saturday. Joe has requests to sing Tina at the Teardrop Inn on every set.

Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers put on another set. Thursday was gospel night, but Friday was straight-ahead bluegrass.

The Kevin Prater Band played both Friday and Saturday. Dana Cupp filled in on guitar, although he and Kevin switched mandolin and guitar at one point. Seventeen-year-old Eb Saunders takes long-time bluegrassers way back when he sings Roly Poly. Many of us remember his dad, Owen Saunders singing the tune.

The late Tim Ellis was honored with a few words from Steve Scott, Simon Edwards, and me. Simon’s words were especially touching in that he and Tim went through kidney transplants together twenty-five years ago. Tim’s wife and daughter along with some other family members were on hand. The Tim Ellis Memorial Banjo Scholarship program is be administered through the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association.

Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass is an Ohio/Michigan collaboration. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed their music.

New Outlook closed the Friday show. It was their first show this year as New Outlook. Brad and Lori Lambert have become members of Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys. Look for new music coming soon.

Ottawa County opened Saturday with the help of Richard Robertson.

7 Mile Bluegrass is headed by Billy Self. Billy promotes the 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival that benefits veterans. Admission is 7 items of non-perishable food. Donations are welcome. The festival is held in July in Circleville, Ohio.

Lincoln Highway is an Ohio Band that is seen at many area festivals. They are popular throughout Ohio and Indiana.

The Kevin Prater Band played another two sets on Saturday. They will be in Michigan the first weekend of October at Backwoods Fay Fest.

Fox Tail Grass is a long time Ohio bluegrass band. Brothers Jim and Lynn Fox, and sister Deanna, anchor the band. Jeremie Cole held down the banjo slot and added harmony.

New Outlook had a special guest to end their set. Seven-year-old Beau Grossman delighted the crowd picking his dobro. Remember his name. You will see more of him.

Blueroads is a relatively new band that is Michigan/Ohio based. They cover the whole breadth of bluegrass music. They are a group of experienced musicians who provide top shelf entertainment. They closed Van Wert 2026.

Steve Scott thanked everyone who came to the show.

See you next year.

Support your local music venues.

Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Bryant with Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Simon Edwards with Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mitchell with Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dennis Mitchell with Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Candy Mitchell with Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ottawa County Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott Sr with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephanie Dray with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott Jr with Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Prater at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eb Saunders with the Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Codie Allen with the Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp with the Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Cadle with the Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bill Warren speaks at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gil Benson at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Scott and Simon Edwards at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Simon Edwards at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Holbrooks with Poor Bottom Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeremie Cole with Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Hardin with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lori Lambert with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Lambert with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ottawa County at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Adkins with 7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tyler Payton with 7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Canaan Nichols with 7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Billy Self with 7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Roy Payton with 7 Mile Bluegrass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lincoln Highway at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Osborne with Lincoln Highway at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lee Rachell with Lincoln Highway at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jon White with Lincoln Highway at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Sutter with Lincoln Highway at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fox Tail Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lynn Fox with Fox Tail Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jim Fox with Fox Tail Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeremie Cole with Fox Tail Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deanna Riggenbach with Fox Tail Grass at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blue Roads at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sergi Boyakjon with Blue Roads at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ronnie Blankenship with Blue Roads at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Prater with Blue Roads at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ronnie Blankenship with Blue Roads at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michal Nichol with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Michal Nichol with New Outlook at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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