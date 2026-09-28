2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival report

Kevin Prater Band at the 2026 Van Wert Country Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Friday at Van Wert kicked off with one of Ohio’s favorite bluegrass bands, Ottawa County. They also opened Saturday. Joe has requests to sing Tina at the Teardrop Inn on every set.

Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers put on another set. Thursday was gospel night, but Friday was straight-ahead bluegrass.

The Kevin Prater Band played both Friday and Saturday. Dana Cupp filled in on guitar, although he and Kevin switched mandolin and guitar at one point. Seventeen-year-old Eb Saunders takes long-time bluegrassers way back when he sings Roly Poly. Many of us remember his dad, Owen Saunders singing the tune.

The late Tim Ellis was honored with a few words from Steve Scott, Simon Edwards, and me. Simon’s words were especially touching in that he and Tim went through kidney transplants together twenty-five years ago. Tim’s wife and daughter along with some other family members were on hand. The Tim Ellis Memorial Banjo Scholarship program is be administered through the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association.

Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass is an Ohio/Michigan collaboration. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed their music.

New Outlook closed the Friday show. It was their first show this year as New Outlook. Brad and Lori Lambert have become members of Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys. Look for new music coming soon.

Ottawa County opened Saturday with the help of Richard Robertson.

7 Mile Bluegrass is headed by Billy Self. Billy promotes the 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival that benefits veterans. Admission is 7 items of non-perishable food. Donations are welcome. The festival is held in July in Circleville, Ohio.

Lincoln Highway is an Ohio Band that is seen at many area festivals. They are popular throughout Ohio and Indiana.

The Kevin Prater Band played another two sets on Saturday. They will be in Michigan the first weekend of October at Backwoods Fay Fest.

Fox Tail Grass is a long time Ohio bluegrass band. Brothers Jim and Lynn Fox, and sister Deanna, anchor the band. Jeremie Cole held down the banjo slot and added harmony.

New Outlook had a special guest to end their set. Seven-year-old Beau Grossman delighted the crowd picking his dobro. Remember his name. You will see more of him.

Blueroads is a relatively new band that is Michigan/Ohio based. They cover the whole breadth of bluegrass music. They are a group of experienced musicians who provide top shelf entertainment. They closed Van Wert 2026.

Steve Scott thanked everyone who came to the show.

See you next year.

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