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Typhoon drops for Tim Stafford, featuring Dudley Connell

Event Details

Tim Stafford

There’s a new single out from Tim Stafford this week, Typhoon, based on the deadly Typhoon Louise that struck Japan in October 1945, shortly after the close of WWII. Stafford’s father experienced the storm while on a US troop transport ship in the Pacific, and his memories of witnessing it inspired the song.

Penned by Stafford and Bill Whyte, the song has a bouncy, bluesy sound that fits Dudley Connell’s lead vocals perfectly. Stafford’s historically-based songs are always among his best, and Typhoon is no slouch. Told from the perspective of a sailor, like Stafford’s father, who lived through the storm, the song captures the power and devastation of a tropical cyclone. Vivid lines like “Our transport started pitching… men went a-sailing over the railing, never seen no more,” stay with the listener long after the song is over.

Stafford assembled a group of heavy-hitters to contribute to the track. In addition to Connell’s unparalleled vocals, the song features Ron Stewart on fiddle and banjo, Nick Keen on mandolin, and Kameron Keller on bass. Stafford, of course, provides guitar, including a snazzy, smooth solo about halfway through.

History buffs will find Typhoon an intriguing look into an event little-known here in the US, while bluegrass fans in general will certainly have its catchy lyrics and melody stuck in their heads.

The track is available now from popular streaming services, as well as Stafford’s website. Radio programmers can download it from Airplay Direct and Get it Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

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