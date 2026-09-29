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Chris Stifel passes

Event Details

Chris Stifel

The Washington, DC area bluegrass scene is mourning one of their own with the loss of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Chris Stifel, who died on September 20 following a battle with cancer.

Involved with music most of his life, he joined an a cappella group while studying at Princeton, where he also honed his skills on banjo and guitar. After finishing college, he returned to his native DC to study law at Catholic University.

Despite the demands of a legal career, Chris managed to find time to perform with a number of regionally-based bands, notably Country Store, with Jimmy Gaudreau and Dick Smith; Acoustic Outlet, with Mike Munford, Dede Wyland, and Akira Otsuka; and Grass Menagerie. In the late 2000s, he became a member of Bill Emerson & Sweet Dixie on guitar, along with Wayne Lanham on mandolin and Teri Chism on bass. Stifel appeared on a pair of recordings they made as a band while Emerson had returned to active touring after retiring from the US Navy.

Sweet Dixie recorded a number of his original songs, including Thank Him For The Miracle and Dancin’ Annie.

Chris was also involved in projects with his good friend and fellow capitol-area resident Akira Otsuka.

Outside of music, he was a fervent fly fisherman, and competed at a high level in both paddleball and tennis, taking a number of regional championships. Chris and his wife, Patricia, were animal lovers, especially their beloved Irish Wolfhounds.

His Sweet Dixie bandmate Wayne Lanham offered praise for his skill and professionalism.

“His guitar style was fluid and smooth, and sometimes included some swing elements as well.  He played banjo and dobro as well.  On several occasions on stage, we featured he and Bill Emerson on twin banjos.

He was always interested in making the best band sound, and always complimentary and respectful to Teri and I of our input and musicianship.”

A private ceremony was held. The family has suggested a donation to Montgomery & Prince George’s Hospice as a memorial.

R.I.P., Chris Stifel.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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