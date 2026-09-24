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D’Addario Way unveiled in Babylon, NY

Event Details

D'Addario Way in Babylon, NY

D’Addario & Company, who makes so many instrument strings and accessories used by bluegrass players, was honored earlier this month when ceremonial street signs were unveiled in the town of Babylon, NY denoting Smith Street, from New Highway to Wellwood Avenue in East Farmingdale, as “D’Addario Way.”

Members of the D’Addario family, who have run the company since 1974, joined the Town of Babylon Board and Supervisor Rich Schaffer for the official ceremony on September 2, not far from the facility where strings for every imaginable instrument are manufactured.

Supervisor Schaffer said that the Town and its residents are delighted that the company has stayed right there in Babylon.

“D’Addario is exactly the kind of company every town hopes to have. They could have gone anywhere. Instead, four generations of this family have stayed here, built here, and hired here. When you walk into a music store anywhere in the world and pick up a set of strings, there’s a good chance they were made a few blocks from where we’re standing. Putting the family name on this street is a small way of saying what that has meant to this community.”

D’Addario says that they are the largest manufacturer of stringed instrument accessories in the world. Their strings and other products are offered for sale through dealers in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Company CEO John D’Addario III says that they feel like they’ve found their home.

“The Town of Babylon has been our home for more than 50 years and this recognition is truly an honor for our family and family of employees. Having ‘D’Addario Way’ run through the heart of our operations is a reminder of where we came from, and the community that helped us get here.”

You can see all that is available from D’Addario & Company online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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