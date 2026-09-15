IBMA announces criteria for new Executive Director

Today the International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has released the official job posting for their new Executive Director, including important criteria and requirements for the position.
This current search was necessitated by the resignation of former director Ken White back in June, after roughly three years on the job. Fortunately, the IBMA’s “Executive Director under glass,” Paul Schiminger, has been once again willing to step in and guide the organization until a new director can be found.
The official job description identifies what the position lays before the successful candidate.
The next Executive Director will have the opportunity to help shape the organization’s future at a fundamental level: to strengthen its financial foundation, build organizational stability, align resources with mission, deepen relationships throughout the bluegrass community, and develop a sustainable strategy for growth and relevance. This is not simply a position to manage an existing organization. It is an opportunity to help define what IBMA can—and should—be for the next generation of bluegrass.
IBMA is very much hoping to find a new Executive Director who will remain in the position for a long period of time, someone whose commitment to the preservation and development of bluegrass music is as strong as their financial and organizational skills.
Listed as requirements are:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and relevant leadership experience.
- Proven success leading an organization, department, or comparable enterprise.
- Demonstrated financial management and budgeting experience.
- Exceptional written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills.
- Strong strategic planning, organizational, and execution skills.
- Demonstrated success in fundraising and resource development, including experience cultivating donors, sponsors, foundations, or strategic partners.
- Ability to build relationships and collaborate with diverse stakeholders.
- Ability and willingness to maintain a meaningful presence in Nashville and Chattanooga and travel regularly for IBMA business.
A preference is expressed for:
- Executive leadership experience within a nonprofit membership association.
- Experience working with a Board of Directors.
- Experience with 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations.
- Experience leading organizational change and growth initiatives.
- General knowledge of the music industry and bluegrass genre.
Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee, Brad Kolodner, says now is the time for someone to step forward who would like to leave a mark on the style, and its professional participants.
“This is a pivotal moment for IBMA. We have an incredibly passionate community, a talented and committed staff, and tremendous potential for this historic organization to grow and evolve. We’re looking for a leader who recognizes those strengths, understands the challenges ahead, and is excited by the opportunity to help shape IBMA’s next chapter.”
If you are someone whose executive and financial experience in the corporate world has left you feeling unfulfilled, the IBMA asks you to carefully read over the job posting, and consider applying for the position.
IBMA offers competitive compensation commensurate with the successful candidate’s experience and qualifications. Competitive benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a Defined Contribution Retirement Plan. Performance-based bonus potential is also available.
The organization is asking members and well-wishers to reach out to any individual who might be a good fit, and suggest that they consider it as well. The Search Committee can be reached by email ([email protected]) or phone (410-404-9270).
Applications will be accepted through November 4.