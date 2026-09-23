A helping hand for Aubrey Haynie’s family

Aubrey Haynie has been at or near the top of the bluegrass fiddle firmament since he first hit the scene in 1995, appearing on Pinecastle’s Bluegrass ’95 album alongside a group of other hot young heavy hitters when he was barely 21 years of age. Since that time he’s not only released a number of highly influential albums under his own name, he’s become one of the most recorded fiddlers and mandolinists in our music. His list of credits is simply astounding, appearing on tracks in every imaginable style and format, though bluegrass, country, and gospel have always been his mainstays.

Living a quiet and simple life, touring only rarely, Haynie has raised a family, working from home these days, adding his tasteful and virtuosic playing to projects by the biggest names in the music business. Never looking for accolades, he’s just applied his art to improve the work of others.

Now, his family is in need of some help from the community that has enjoyed his music this past three decades.

Stacy Haynie, Aubrey’s dear wife, has received a diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, a debilitating and ultimately fatal disease that not only takes loved ones away from their families, it does so by gradually limiting their ability to move or talk, and ultimately eat or breathe. This is on top of her current battle with LGL leukemia.

Needless to say, the Haynie family is devastated by this news, and Aubrey has become her primary caregiver. Their children have established a Go Fund Me campaign to help them cover various medical costs, and keep things together while their dad is not working, dedicated to caring for their mom.

It’s terribly tragic situation, one you that hate to learn about for anyone, but especially for someone you know of, at least by one remove.

The family is hopeful of raising a total of $50,000 in the campaign, and with the whole of the bluegrass community supporting them, that number can be easily reached.

Further details can be found online, where contributions can be easily and securely made by major credit card or popular platforms like PayPal, Venmo, Google Pay, or bank transfer.

God bless the Haynie family and Stacy in particular.