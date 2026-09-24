Burn Down The Fields from Wilson Banjo Co

The latest single from Wilson Banjo Co on Pinecastle Records is actually a collaboration effort between the band and rising Colorado vocalist Haven Slay.

The group, named for bandleader and banjo picker Steve Wilson’s actual banjo building business, will have Burn Down The Fields included on their next album. Written by Alaina Stacey, Greg Crowe, and Joie Scott, the song celebrates pushing old things out of your life to make way for the new.

Wilson shared a bit about this new single, and inviting Slay to join them in the studio.

“Burn Down The Fields is one of those songs that reminds you sometimes the healthiest thing you can do is let the old burn away so something better has room to grow. That’s a message that really resonated with me.

Recording it was especially meaningful because it gave us the chance to collaborate with an incredible young artist, Haven Slay. I first met Haven back in 2018 when we played a series of showcases together, and even then it was obvious she had something special. Her talent was undeniable, but what impressed me just as much was her positive spirit, professionalism, and genuine love for music.

Watching her continue to grow into the artist she is today has been a real joy.”

With Steve on banjo and Haven on lead vocals, we also hear Jason Fraley on mandolin, Clay Hess on guitar, Adam Bachman on reso-guitar, and Jaimie Carter on bass. Melanie Wilson adds harmony vocals.

Check it out.

Burn Down The Fields is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.