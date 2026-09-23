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2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival report

Event Details

Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival

Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 24th Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival has come to a close. Every festival has good challenges and not so good challenges. Growth is a good challenge, which can also lead to not so good ones. Festival promoter, Robyn Wines, has taken those challenges head on. Among other things the festival has outgrown the Glen Maury Park facility. The 25th festival is moving to the Page County Fairgrounds in Luray, Virginia. Robyn spent hours each day signing up next year’s attendees. It looks to be another big festival.

Now to put the cap on this year’s event. The park and the venue were packed to capacity. Sherry Boyd kept everything flowing well as MC. Jay Andrews is one of the best audio technicians in the business, and the sound was great.

Friday kicked off with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul. Dave is one of those bigger than life guys that brings high energy to the stage. He leaves the audience calling for more.

Fast Track is a group of veteran musicians that have earned respect within the industry. They are beloved everywhere they appear.

Friday is Hawaiian shirt day for Nothin’ Fancy. They always rock their shirts. Fiddler Chris Sexton is also a classically trained violinist. He showcases his talent at points throughout the festival. He was joined by bassist Jenkins and Phil French on the saxophone doing his rendition of What A Wonderful World.

Chosen Road gives a crowd full measure of bluegrass gospel. Matt Leadbetter filled in on dobro.

Pitney Meyer closed the day. This is a strong new group that is bursting onto the scene.

Saturday saw the Amanda Cook Band open the show. Amanda presented a lot of their original music. 

The Larry Stephenson Band is always a crowd favorite. Larry has leaned into Osborne Brothers music for many years. He now has Bobby Osborne Junior in the band and Bobby showcases some of his father’s songs.

Southern Legacy is a group that has come together to showcase the legacy of bluegrass music. They bring countless years of bluegrass music knowledge to festival stages. 

Nothin’ Fancy closed out the weekend in an emotion-filled final set. 

Join them next year in Luray! September 16, 17, and 18, 2027.

Support your local music venues.

MC Sherry Boyd at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins with Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Davis with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Layla Catafio with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jack Brown with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Andy Stinnett with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Barnes with Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Shayne Bartley with Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duane Sparks with Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Perry with Fast Track at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Hawaiian shirt day with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curt Gausmann with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Andes with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jenkins with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton with Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jonathan Buckner with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tyler Robertson with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bradley Parsons with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Leadbetter with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zach Alvis with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nate Burie with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Flake with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Maddie Dalton with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Meyer with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mo Pitney with Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dale Perry with Chosen Road at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherry Boyd on Saturday at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Caroline Van Lierop-Boone with Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ethan Church with Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chevy Watson with Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Cook at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
George Mason with Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josh Faul with Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Christy Baker and Robyn Wines at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Derek Vaden with The Larry Stephenson Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jimmy Haynes with The Larry Stephenson Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Osborne Jr with The Larry Stephenson Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Phil French at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jody King with Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Anglin with Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Don Rigsby with Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ami Ricci with Southern Legacy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Taylor Malpass at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Malpass at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Personeni with The Malpass Brothers at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Landon Smith with The Malpass Brothers at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Riggins with The Malpass Brothers at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Cook Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Robyn Wines at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the 2026 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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