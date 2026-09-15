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Audrey Neel to Becky Buller Band

Event Details

Audrey Neel

Becky Buller has announced the addition of guitarist and fiddler Audrey Neel to her Becky Buller Band.

Audrey is in her final year of study at East Tennessee State University where she has spent the past two years performing with their ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band. Two recent recordings from the group have featured her prominently, once on lead vocals and the other as songwriter. She is the recipient of the 2025 Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship.

Neel comes from Hillsboro, MO and has been involved in music since she could walk, taking fiddle lessons as a wee lass. As a child she was included in singing and fiddling competitions, including Silver Dollar City’s Youth in Bluegrass Competition.

Buller says that she is delighted to have her on the road.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Audrey Neel to my band. We are loving her gorgeous harmonies and rock-solid rhythm. It’s also fun to have another fiddler handy when I switch to the clawhammer banjo. Come be with us this weekend at the 54th annual Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS.”

And Audrey says it feels like coming home.

“I remember having Becky as a fiddle instructor at the Kaufman Kamp and loving it. Not only do I get to continue to learn from her and the rest of the band, but get to make excellent music and friendships along the way.”

She joins Becky on fiddle and lead vocals, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Wes Lee on mandolin, and Daniel Hardin on bass.

Audrey will also continue to perform as a member of The Wilder Flower.

You can follow the Becky Buller Band our schedule online.

The Becky Buller Band (8/7/26) at the Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, West Chester, PA: Wes Lee, Daniel "The Hulk" Hardin, Becky Buller, Audrey Neel and Ned Luberecki - photo © Shawn Sims / TrueVine Photography

About the Author

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John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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