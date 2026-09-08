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ToneSlabs introduces the IckesSickle thumbpick

Event Details

IckesSickle Toneslabs Rob Ickes

ToneSlabs, the boutique pick company catering to the needs of tone freaks of every sort, has introduced a new model today, The IckesSickle, developed in cooperation with reso-guitar master Rob Ickes.

Like most reso players, Rob is hard on a thumb pick, so he appreciates the long-wearing properties of the Torlon material ToneSlabs uses, and he also wanted a longer blade than was their standard.

No problem, says ToneSlabs co-founder Frank Solivan.

“Rob is a long time friend. He doesn’t just play the dobro — he’s redefined what people think the instrument can do. From the beginning of our thumbpick endeavours, we planned on working with him, and finally have something he loves.

Rob is a TONE MONSTER, and we wanted him to have the exact thing that would accentuate his signature sound!”

What sets this pick apart from the company’s other thumbpicks?

Features include:

  • Torlon blade with smooth, polished bevels that won’t get “scratchy”
  • Tonally maximized for more clarity and volume with less effort
  • Stainless steel band for lightweight strength and durability
  • The band has flared edges for a comfortable fit
  • Sand blasted inside the metal band to eradicate slippage

Rob is delighted with the result.

“I’ve been chasing this feel and tone for a long time. After some conversations, ToneSlabs took the time and energy to make and send me a few a prototypes. One of them really spoke to me.

The fit and finish is top notch, the feel is incredible. The rakes, tremelo, and harmonics I play all sound cleaner and clearer than ever. I haven’t taken it off since I got it!

Frank and David CRUSHED IT! It’s the first pick that’s ever felt like it was actually mine.”

The IckesSickle is available now for $40 directly from Rob’s web site.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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