ToneSlabs introduces the IckesSickle thumbpick

ToneSlabs, the boutique pick company catering to the needs of tone freaks of every sort, has introduced a new model today, The IckesSickle, developed in cooperation with reso-guitar master Rob Ickes.
Like most reso players, Rob is hard on a thumb pick, so he appreciates the long-wearing properties of the Torlon material ToneSlabs uses, and he also wanted a longer blade than was their standard.
No problem, says ToneSlabs co-founder Frank Solivan.
“Rob is a long time friend. He doesn’t just play the dobro — he’s redefined what people think the instrument can do. From the beginning of our thumbpick endeavours, we planned on working with him, and finally have something he loves.
Rob is a TONE MONSTER, and we wanted him to have the exact thing that would accentuate his signature sound!”
What sets this pick apart from the company’s other thumbpicks?
Features include:
- Torlon blade with smooth, polished bevels that won’t get “scratchy”
- Tonally maximized for more clarity and volume with less effort
- Stainless steel band for lightweight strength and durability
- The band has flared edges for a comfortable fit
- Sand blasted inside the metal band to eradicate slippage
Rob is delighted with the result.
“I’ve been chasing this feel and tone for a long time. After some conversations, ToneSlabs took the time and energy to make and send me a few a prototypes. One of them really spoke to me.
The fit and finish is top notch, the feel is incredible. The rakes, tremelo, and harmonics I play all sound cleaner and clearer than ever. I haven’t taken it off since I got it!
Frank and David CRUSHED IT! It’s the first pick that’s ever felt like it was actually mine.”
The IckesSickle is available now for $40 directly from Rob’s web site.