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Lonesome River Band Hits The Nail On The Head

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Lonesome River Band

Looks like it’s time for more new music from Lonesome River Band and Mountain Home Music Company.

Once again, the band has teamed up with electric guitarist Rod Riley for more of their “Telegrass” sound, on a new song with a bluesy twist called Hit The Nail On The Head.

Sung by mandolinist Adam Miller, it’s one that banjo man and band leader Sammy Shelor says completely fit the bill when they were wrapping up the recording.

“We were looking for a different feeling song to complete the project, and this one from Mark Brinkman and my lifelong friend, Frank Poindexter, definitely fit the bill. We put some swing to it and I was so pleased with how it turned out!”

Adam lays out this extra lonesome heartbreak number, which Shelor on banjo, Jesse Smathers on guitar and harmony vocal, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. We also hear Riley adding some fine country guitar.

Have a listen.

Hit The Nail On The Head is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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