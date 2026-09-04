Jim VanCleve to National Fiddler Hall of Fame

Celebrated bluegrass fiddler Jim VanCleve has been announced as the 2026 inductee into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. His induction will take place October 4 during a special Appalachian Road Show concert at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone, NC.
Widely acclaimed for his fusing of high-level technical proficiency, respect for tradition, and a fearless improvisational sense, VanCleve has been working in bluegrass since he was a teenager. At 16 he was a member of Lou Reid & Carolina, and by 18 he succumbed to Doyle Lawson’s repeated requests to join him in Quicksilver.
From there he has been a founding member of two innovative bluegrass groups, Mountain Heart and Appalachian Road Show, both alongside banjoist and vocalist Barry Abernathy. Between those two bands, Jim took a job playing fiddle with country star Josh Turner.
A native of Sarasota, FL but raised in Canton, NC, VanCleve has lived now in Nashville for many years, where he is an in-demand producer and session player. His credits include some of the biggest names in the country music business: Carrie Underwood, The Band Perry, Bailey Zimmerman, Johnny Cash, Zach Top, Sara Evans, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Linda Rhondstat, Josh Turner, Glen Campbell, and Montgomery Gentry. In the bluegrass world his fiddle has graced the stage or studio for Doyle Lawson, Tony Rice, Emmy Lou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Patty Loveless, Vassar Clements, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull, Bryan Sutton, Chris Thile, Doc Watson, and Darrell Scott, among many others.
Whew!
Jim says that this is a very special occasion for him.
“I’ve spent most of my life with a fiddle in my hands, so this honor lands pretty deep. I grew up in western North Carolina surrounded by this music, and so much of who I am was shaped by the musicians, families, and traditions of these mountains. To be inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in Boone, onstage with The Appalachian Road Show, is hard to put into words. It’s a huge honor, and I’m deeply humbled and grateful.”
This announcement comes as VanCleve is preparing for a major trip next week with Appalachian Road Show.
“We fly to Switzerland on Tuesday to play Country Night Gstaad with Dwight Yoakam. And on Saturday, before the show, I’m getting married in the Alps!”
Congratulations to Jim for this high honor, and to he and Danielle Nichole on their impending nuptials!