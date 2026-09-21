Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Chosen Road to perform on Dove Awards Show

Event Details

Chosen Road

When the 57th annual GMA Dove Awards are broadcast on October 9 from Nashville, bluegrass gospel stalwarts Chosen Road will be one of the acts performing on stage. This is a break that has been extended to very few bluegrass acts over the preceding five decades, and the guys are understandably excited for this honor.

Guitarist Jonathan Buckner says that each of them recognize the importance of this appearance.

“To have the opportunity to stand on that stage and represent bluegrass music is something we don’t take lightly. There have been some incredible bluegrass artists represented at the Dove Awards through the years, but opportunities to actually take this music onto the main televised performance stage have been few and far between. We understand how special that is.”

Put on by the Gospel Music Association, the Dove Awards recognize excellence in recorded gospel music in all its many styles and sub-genres. Bluegrass is one of those, with an award category for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year, and Chosen Road is one of the nominees this year.

The full list of nominees for Bluegrass Recorded Song for 2026 are:

  • A God Thing – Chosen Road – writers Lee Black and Gina Moe
  • Above The Clouds – Eighteen Mike – (writer) Hallie Ritter
  • Broken Angels – The Grascals with Dolly Parton – (writers) Dolly Parton and Jamie Johnson
  • Camel Train – Becky Buller with Ricky Skaggs, Sharon White, and Cheryl White – (writer) Hansel Vibbert
  • I Am the One – Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road – (writer) Richard VanCleve

Buckner says that the band also feels the weight of representing bluegrass on the show, and intend to hold it up high.

“We’re proud of where we come from. There are generations of musicians who have carried this music and opened doors for those of us who get to play it today. When an opportunity like this comes along, you want to walk through that door in a way that represents the genre well.

If somebody is watching the Dove Awards who has never really listened to bluegrass music and hears a banjo, mandolin or dobro that night and thinks, ‘I need to hear more of that,’ then that’s a win for all of us. We want people to see that this music belongs on a stage like this.”

In addition to Jonathan, Chosen Road is his co-founder Zachary Alvis on mandolin, Tyler Robertson on banjo, Chris Stockwell on reso-guitar, and Bradley Parsons on bass.

The 2026 Dove Awards will be held on October 6 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will then be broadcast on TBN October 9 at both 7:30 and 10:00 p.m. Viewers will also be able watch the show on the TBN+ app.

Congratulations to Chosen Road, and best of luck to all the nominees!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

ToneSlabs

ToneSlabs introduces flatpick subscription program

Read More
Breaking Grass

Breaking Grass returns!

Read More
Allen Mills Celebration of Life

Allen Mills’ Celebration of Life

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Allen Mills Celebration of Life

Allen Mills’ Celebration of Life

Read More
Hazel Dalgleish Johnson

Hazel Johnson passes

Read More
Darrel Adkins - Musicians Against Childhood Cancer

Darrel Adkins passes

Read More
2026 IBMA Foundation college scholarship recipients

IBMA Foundation announces 2026 college scholarship recipients

Read More
Dudley Connell

Dudley Connell to receive 2026 Washington Monument Award

Read More
Chris Jones

From The Side of the Road… the history of bluegrass haiku

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!