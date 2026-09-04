James Kee to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of James Kee to a recording contract with the label. New music is in process now, with the first samples expected early next year.
James has a long history in bluegrass, as a founding member of both East Nash Grass and the Hamilton County Ramblers. A native of Chattanooga, he moved to Nashville in 2016 and is responsible for setting up two of the city’s more popular bluegrass haunts, establishing a residency for East Nash Grass at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, as well as at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville, now defunct.
His immersion in bluegrass came from a banjo-playing grandfather, and by his teens James was playing in bands around his home town on multiple instruments. Soon a gig came his way with NewTown, which flowed into Hamilton County Ramblers and a decade with East Nash Grass.
With ENG he toured all over the US, recorded three albums, and played the Opry a number of times.
Now focusing on a solo career, he says this has been his objective for a while.
“Recording a solo project has long been a goal of mine and I’m so pleased to have signed with the great team at Mountain Home Music. Since it’s the first project of my own, we have a lot of ground to cover, and I look forward to seeing the record to fruition, to share with all the folks who have followed my career with East Nash Grass, and the other bluegrass acts I’ve worked with.”
A truly gifted vocalist and songwriter, we look forward to hearing what James Kee does on his own.