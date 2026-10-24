Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass gets a new home in 2027

Event Details

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass

A popular central Kentucky bluegrass festival is moving its location beginning in 2027. Bluegrass in the Bluegrass, an indoor winter festival put on by SamJam Promotions, has announced a move to Erlanger, Kentucky, just outside of Cincinnati, from its original location in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass has been hosted for the past several years at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Lexington – famous in the bluegrass community as the one-time home of the Red Slipper Lounge in the 1960s and ’70s when the hotel was a Holiday Inn. Those in the know, of course, remember that the Red Slipper Lounge was where J.D. Crowe & the Kentucky Mountain Boys (and later the New South) honed their craft playing multiple nights a week.

However, according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, a change in hotel ownership to the Marriott brand has raised prices. The new venue will be the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport in Erlanger, which has welcomed the festival with open arms (yes, even those who plan to jam all night!).

SamJam Productions announced the festival lineup on Friday, as well as several promotions and events that will be featured. Junior Sisk, Dave Adkins, and Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue are among the featured bands. The Holiday Inn is including free breakfast buffets as part of room prices for the event, and will also offer an evening buffet with a reasonably priced dinner for festival attendees. There will also be a watch party for the University of Kentucky vs. Arkansas basketball game scheduled for the Saturday night of the festival. 

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass is scheduled for February 18-20, 2027. Tickets are offered at a reduced price through December 1. For more information, visit Spirit of the Bluegrass Music Fest on Facebook or call Sammy Karr at 812-699-0962.

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass 2027

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Leave a Reply

Explore More Bluegrass...

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards reception

Read More
Fishin' With A Musician

Fishin’ with a Musician offers bluegrass experiences

Read More
Our Common Life: Folksong from the Front Porch to the Concert Hall

Our Common Life from Stephen Wade

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

World of Bluegrass 2026

Thursday photos from World of Bluegrass ’26

Read More
2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

Read More
Veranda at World of Bluegrass 2026

IBMA ’26: Wednesday Night Rambling

Read More
Picking for the Prize

2026 Picking for the Prize Guitar contest winners

Read More
IBMA 2026 Industry & Distinguished Achievement Awards

2026 IBMA Industry Award winners

Read More
World of Bluegrass 2026

IBMA 2026 Town Hall Meeting at WOB

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!