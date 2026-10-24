Bluegrass in the Bluegrass gets a new home in 2027

A popular central Kentucky bluegrass festival is moving its location beginning in 2027. Bluegrass in the Bluegrass, an indoor winter festival put on by SamJam Promotions, has announced a move to Erlanger, Kentucky, just outside of Cincinnati, from its original location in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass has been hosted for the past several years at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Lexington – famous in the bluegrass community as the one-time home of the Red Slipper Lounge in the 1960s and ’70s when the hotel was a Holiday Inn. Those in the know, of course, remember that the Red Slipper Lounge was where J.D. Crowe & the Kentucky Mountain Boys (and later the New South) honed their craft playing multiple nights a week.

However, according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, a change in hotel ownership to the Marriott brand has raised prices. The new venue will be the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport in Erlanger, which has welcomed the festival with open arms (yes, even those who plan to jam all night!).

SamJam Productions announced the festival lineup on Friday, as well as several promotions and events that will be featured. Junior Sisk, Dave Adkins, and Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue are among the featured bands. The Holiday Inn is including free breakfast buffets as part of room prices for the event, and will also offer an evening buffet with a reasonably priced dinner for festival attendees. There will also be a watch party for the University of Kentucky vs. Arkansas basketball game scheduled for the Saturday night of the festival.

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass is scheduled for February 18-20, 2027. Tickets are offered at a reduced price through December 1. For more information, visit Spirit of the Bluegrass Music Fest on Facebook or call Sammy Karr at 812-699-0962.