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Welcome Gunner Harper!

Event Details

Jamie Harper with The Grascals

A new little Grascal!

Congratulations to Jamie Harper, fiddler and vocalist with The Grascals, and his wife, Lakyn, on the birth of their second child.

Gunner Clay Harper was born September 1 at 7:59 p.m. Now that is a bluegrass name. He weighed in at 8 lbs, 4.5 oz, stretching out to 21.5”.

Mom and baby are doing well, and big brother, two-year-old Stetson, is delighted with his new status as big brother.

Jamie has been around bluegrass a long time, playing perviously with Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, Sideline, Marty Raybon, and Carrie Hassler. He’s been with The Grascals since 2023.

Lakyn is also a super bluegrass fan, and had been long before she and Jamie got together. A regular presence at bluegrass festivals and at World of Bluegrass, she had also appeared in the Lonesome River Band’s music video for Wreck of My Heart back in 2018.

These two little Harpers will have all the bluegrass they can stand.

Best of luck to the growing Harper family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Gunner!

Gunner Clay Harper
Gunner Clay Harper

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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