Alison Krauss cancels remaining 2026 tour with Union Station

Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced today the cancellation of all remaining shows on their 2026 tour.

In a statement earlier today through management, we learn…

“It is with great regret that Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced the cancellation of our upcoming tour dates. After consulting with medical professionals, Alison has been advised to take a period of vocal rest to ensure a full and healthy recovery.

This decision was not made lightly as we are deeply committed to our fans.

However, prioritizing health and vocal integrity is imperative at this time.

All tickets will be fully refunded, and fans are encouraged to reach out to their point of purchase for any questions. We hope to make it back to these cities in the near future.”

This year’s planned tour only had a few more weeks to run, so it’s unclear whether dates may be added in the latter months of 2026, or more touring will be announced for 2027.

Dates affected are:

9/11 Davenport, IA

9/12 Highland Park, IL

9/13 Champaign, IL

9/15 Evansville, IN

9/16 Danville, KY

9/18-9/20 Nashville, TN

9/22 St. Louis, MO

9/24 Austin, TX

9/25 Norman, OK

9/26 Lubbock, TX

9/28 Flagstaff, AZ

9/29 Las Vegas, NV

10/1 Alpine, CA

10/2 Paso Robles, CA

10/3 San Francisco, CA

Krauss had not toured this aggressively in many years, so we can imagine that the strain on her voice must be intense.

Hope to hear about more dates added in the near future.

Get well soon, Alison!