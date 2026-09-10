Canton, NC’s 118th Labor Day Celebration

Jamie Dailey at the 2026 Canton, NC Labor Day Celebration – photo © Jeff Lahr

This event review is a contribution from Jeff Lahr of WNC Concert Images, a writer and photographer from Waynesville, NC.

For more than a century, western North Carolina’s working‑class spirit has gathered in Haywood County every Labor Day weekend. What began in 1906 as a tribute to the men and women who powered the region’s industries has grown into one of the longest‑running Labor Day celebrations in the American South. Canton has always been a mill town, and the festival’s roots are tied closely to the rise of the Champion Fiber Company paper mill, which shaped the town’s identity for generations. Even though the mill closed in 2023, the festival continues to honor the community’s resilience and the work ethic.

Beyond the music, the festival at Canton’s Sorrells Street Park offers a variety of local fare: handcrafted artisan goods, food trucks, and family activities that have become part of the tradition. Live music remains the centerpiece, with a lineup that leans heavily into country and bluegrass. National touring acts share the stage with local favorites, filling two full days with nonstop performances. Unlike many outdoor festivals, the audience stays seated, bringing their own lawn chairs, though you can always spot dancers along the edges.

This year’s lineup featured ten acts, including nationally recognized artists such as Balsam Range, Clay Walker, and Dailey & Vincent. Other performers included Asheville Junction Band, Keil Smith & Company, Commodore Fox Band, Nick Mac and The Noise, TLQ + 2, Steve Jordan, and Summer Brooke.

Balsam Range remains a perennial favorite, with all the original members hailing from the region. They even wrote and recorded Papertown, a tribute to Canton’s mill‑town heritage. Banjo player Marc Pruett grew up in Canton, and the Labor Day stage holds special meaning for him. The Canton show is “at the top of the list” of his favorite venues. He first performed there more than fifty years ago. “I was fourteen years old, and Jimmie Haynie paid me with a bright, shiny silver dollar!”

As Canton’s story continues to evolve, the Labor Day Festival remains a touchstone for the community. Industries may change, but the heart of the town lies in its people along with their perseverance, and mountain pride. Today, the festival serves not only as a reflection of Canton’s history but also as a symbol of its strength as the town moves into its next chapter.