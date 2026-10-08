Two new singles from Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury

Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury is a relatively new bluegrass quartet from St. Louis, led by flat picker, singer, and songwriter Graham Curry. Some of you may remember Curry from his time with Old Salt Union, who recorded for Compass Records about ten years ago.

He’s formed Missouri Fury to record and perform his songs, which includes Alex Riffle on banjo, Sam Aubuchon on mandolin, and Will Miskall on bass.

Their debut album is expected sometime this winter, but the first two singles are available now.

First up is simply called Angels, and is a nice up-tempo grasser.

Then we have Fell For You, a slash-and-burner at top speed.

Graham tells us that they will release another pair of singles before the full album drops, so keep an eye out for that.

You can keep up with the band and their live appearances on Facebook.