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Stuart Duncan surprise presenter at Jim VanCleve HoF induction

Event Details

Stuart Duncan inducts Jim VanCleve into National Fiddlers Hall of Fame

Stuart Duncan inducts Jim VanCleve into National Fiddler Hall of Fame – photo © Jamey Booher Photography

When Jim VanCleve was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame on October 4, there was a special treat for him in store. This honor was no surprise; Jim had been notified some time in advance, and had made the trip to Boone, NC this past Sunday to accept in person.

But neither he, nor the audience assembled at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone knew that fiddle master Stuart Duncan, unanimously acclaimed as the maestro of modern bluegrass fiddle, would be on hand to present this award to Jim.

This made a lifetime achievement award into a personal highlight for Jim, who grew up admiring Stuart’s playing.

Here’s a look at the moment…

VanCleve became a bluegrass professional at age 16, going to work for Lou Reid & Carolina. At 18, he dropped out of college to accept a gig with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, who had been pestering him for months about joining the band. From there he served as a co-founder of Mountain Heart, with whom he toured and recorded for several years, during which time he also developed into a premier producer in Nashville.

Jim performed for a few years as a member of Josh Turner’s country band before returning to bluegrass as a co-founder of The Appalachian Road Show with his bandmate from both Quicksilver and Mountain Heart, Barry Abernathy.

The Road Show performed during the induction ceremony, as did Sam Bush, leading Jim to say in response to the induction:

“To receive this honor back home in the North Carolina mountains, with Appalachian Road Show and my family beside me, meant the world to me. Being there with Sam Bush, and then having Stuart Duncan walk out to present the award, I can’t imagine anything being more meaningful. Having two of my biggest heroes there and getting to make music together in that moment made an already special night absolutely magical.

I’m so grateful to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, my family, my bandmates, and everyone who has encouraged me along the way.

This music has given me a wonderful life, and Sunday night is something I’ll carry with me forever.”

Congratulations to Jim VanCleve for his induction into the National Fiddle Hall of Fame, where he stands alongside giants like Mike Hartgrove, Hoot Hester, Jimmy Mattingly, Texas Shorty, Michael Cleveland, Bobby Hicks, Benny Martin, Howdy Forrester, Byron Berline, Benny Thomasson, Kenny Baker, Mark O’Connor, Vassar Clements, Chubby Wise, and yes… Stuart Duncan.

Jim VanCleve, Sam Bush, and Stuart Duncan warm up backstage at the 2026 National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction - photo © Jamey Booher Photography
Jim VanCleve, Sam Bush, and Stuart Duncan throw down triple fiddles at the 2026 National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction - photo © Jamey Booher Photography

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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