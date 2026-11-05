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Marko Čermák receives Medal of Merit from Czech President

Event Details

Marko Čermák

This article is a contribution from Ondra Kozák and the Czech Bluegrass Music Association.

Marko Čermák, renowned artist, illustrator, and musician, has been officially awarded the Medal of Merit for service to the state in the field of art by the President of the Czech Republic. The distinction recognizes Čermák’s exceptional contributions to Czech culture, highlighting both his artistic legacy and his pioneering musical achievements:

“The President of the Republic awards the Medal of Merit to Mr. Marko Čermák, illustrator, artist, and musician, continuation bearer of the artistic legacy of the Rychlé šípy (Fast Arrows) comic series, and pioneer of Czech bluegrass and five-string banjo playing, for service to the state in the field of art.”

Marko Čermák

Marko Čermák is widely celebrated for continuing the visual heritage of Rychlé šípy, one of the most iconic comic sagas in Czech history, created by Jaroslav Foglar. His legendary illustrations shaped the visual identity of Czech adventure culture, comic history, and youth literature for generations.

In addition to his visual art, Čermák is recognized as a cornerstone of the Czech music scene. As a founding member of legendary bands such as Greenhorns (Zelenáči), White Stars, and Paběrky, he pioneered five-string banjo playing and laid the foundation for bluegrass and country music in the country. 

His international impact on the genre was officially recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), who awarded him the prestigious IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award in 2007, making him the first Czech recipient of this honor.

The Medal of Merit is one of the highest state honors awarded to individuals who have significantly contributed to the nation through art, science, culture, or public service.

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