Help Red Camel Collective with their next video

Red Camel Collective is inviting fans to take part in the group’s music video for their current single, My Point of View. The song, which debuted at number 18 on the Bluegrass Today charts after its release last month, was penned by the group’s lead singer, Heather Berry Mabe, and asks listeners to see themselves from God’s point of view. With lyrics like, “You worry so and feel alone, but I promise you this, you’re doing better than you think and you’re stronger than you know,” it’s certainly an uplifting number with a positive message.

Now, the band hopes to spread those thoughts even further through the upcoming video.

Fans can become part of the video by submitting photos of themselves with handwritten messages that reflect the song’s lyrics, and offer encouragement and affirmation. Notes can be something simple, such as “You Are Enough” or “You Matter,” or a more personalized message. The idea is to create a collection of uplifting words that will hopefully be seen by viewers around the world.

Heather has also recorded a video invitation offering more information about the project.

Anyone interested in submitting a photo for consideration can do so online.

My Point of View is available for download and streaming from most popular online music services.

For more information on Red Camel Collective, visit them online.