Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Help Red Camel Collective with their next video

Event Details

Red Camel Collective

Red Camel Collective is inviting fans to take part in the group’s music video for their current single, My Point of View. The song, which debuted at number 18 on the Bluegrass Today charts after its release last month, was penned by the group’s lead singer, Heather Berry Mabe, and asks listeners to see themselves from God’s point of view. With lyrics like, “You worry so and feel alone, but I promise you this, you’re doing better than you think and you’re stronger than you know,” it’s certainly an uplifting number with a positive message.

Now, the band hopes to spread those thoughts even further through the upcoming video.

Fans can become part of the video by submitting photos of themselves with handwritten messages that reflect the song’s lyrics, and offer encouragement and affirmation. Notes can be something simple, such as “You Are Enough” or “You Matter,” or a more personalized message. The idea is to create a collection of uplifting words that will hopefully be seen by viewers around the world.

Heather has also recorded a video invitation offering more information about the project.

Anyone interested in submitting a photo for consideration can do so online.

My Point of View is available for download and streaming from most popular online music services.

For more information on Red Camel Collective, visit them online.

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Where The Soul Never Dies

Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell celebrate The Stanley Brothers with I’ll Fly Away

Read More
Pickin' On The Pond

Pickin’ on the Pond festival moves site in 2027

Read More
Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival

Photos from Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Barry Poss Tribute Show

Barry Poss tribute in Durham, NC

Read More
Lucas Ross American Banjo Museum

Lucas Ross named Director of American Banjo Museum

Read More
Marko Čermák

Marko Čermák receives Medal of Merit from Czech President

Read More
Terry Herd

And Then There’s This: In the face of mounting losses, can IBMA turn things around?

Read More
Chris Jones

From The Side of the Road… more bluegrass limericks

Read More
AI in bluegrass

World of Bluegrass: Some AI roles in music here to stay

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!